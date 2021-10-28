World’s First Flying Hydrogen Fuel Cell-Powered Boat Races at 25 MPH

SpaceX 215-Feet Rocket Goes Up with Crew Dragon on Top Ahead of Halloween Launch

This pioneering flying hydrogen-powered boat was In 2005, a team of Maritime Engineering students created the TU Delft Solar Boat Team, which would design and built a new boat every two years, and later on - every year. Every new team would optimize what was done before, and bring innovations to increase the performance of these boats that are powered by clean energy and that “fly” on water, thanks to the hydrofoils that lift them.This year’s team is doing something completely new, by switching from solar power to hydrogen. Called Hydro Motion, this project intends to demonstrate that hydrogen fuel cell is a viable alternative for powering boats. A previous trimaran from 2019 was redesigned, replacing the solar deck with two nets, for safety, a hydrogen system and a cap on top, to protect the tank. The hulls and the cap are made of reinforced carbon fiber, which is said to be light, but also sturdy enough to withstand any conditions on the Mediterranean.The 7.5-foot-long (2.3 meters) tank weighs more than 264 lbs (120 kg) on its own, which is heavier than the project’s 2020 entire boat , and it can store 7.6 lbs (8 kg) of gaseous hydrogen, at 350 bar. A 70three-phase electric brushless motor propels the boat, enabling it to reach almost 25 mph (40 kph). The team designed the boat with hydrofoils, to reduce drag, making the boat lift almost 16” (40 cm) above the water, when it reaches its take-off speed.A height control system, with three sensors, was added for stability – the sensors measure the boat’s height and orientation constantly, and control the foils accordingly. Other necessary additions were a DCDC converter (because of the voltage difference between the motor and the fuel cell), plus a cooling system (the fuel cell alone generates more heat than the previous year’s boat).This pioneering flying hydrogen-powered boat was unveiled recently, at the Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference (OEEC) 2021, and next year’s Solar Boat Team will race it at the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge.

