You'll Soon Be Able to Float Like an Astronaut Aboard 0-G Launch Space Jets

Washington DC-based 0-G Launch joined forces with the Canary Islands Aeronautical and Aerospace Cluster (CAAC) to bring space weightlessness to Earth. Passengers will be able to take zero-gravity or parabolic flights and float just like an astronaut would in space. 6 photos



The business also hopes to extend its services and make



Together, they plan to launch consumer parabolic flights in the Canary Islands archipelago. As part of the collaboration, 0-G Launch will begin operating its Space Jet to the Canary Islands to make gravity-free experiences locally available.



CAAC will manage media outreach and logistics to ensure that the



The two businesses also plan to include future orbital rocket air-launches of satellites from the same locations for the space industry. Multiple small rocket system developers will be able to test, build, and air-launch their own orbital rocket systems from up to 40,000 feet (12,192 meters) high.



"The Canary Islands not only benefit from millions of tourists visiting our beautiful paradise yearly, to whom we can now offer exciting zero-gravity flights never before available in our archipelago, but we are also ideally situated to provide a wide array of inclinations for small rocket horizontal launch missions to deliver satellites for the fast-growing new Space economy," said José Luis Garcia, CEO of CAAC.



The first zero-G flights from the islands are scheduled to begin in 2023.



