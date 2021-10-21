Nellie Bly Vessel Completes the World's First 1,000-Nautical Mile Autonomous Voyage

5 World's First 1,000-Nautical Mile Autonomous Voyage to Begin This Month in Germany

Nellie Bly has completed the world’s first 1,000+ nautical miles autonomous and remotely commanded journey of a commercial vessel at sea. It was an expedition that lasted 13 days and a great opportunity for Sea Machines to demonstrate its first-of-its-kind AI (artificial intelligence) – enabled autonomy system SM300. 10 photos



According to Michael Johnson, Sea Machines CEO, this autonomous voyage marks the catalyst for a new era of at-sea operations. These Danish waters have been transited by 100 million vessels over the last two millennia, and while ships, destinations, and cargos have changed over the years, the way they are operated has remained virtually constant. Humans have always been the ones in charge of making navigational decisions and controlling the vessels, which is why the Nellie Bly was different because it was remotely commanded.



Sea Machines named the vessel



The autonomous voyage took place under a project called The Machine Odyssey, with Sea Machine’s SM300 autonomy system being at the helm of the



Sea Machines is based in Boston and it develops autonomous command and control technology for marine navigation. Its SM300 system is AI-enabled, comes with long-range computer vision, features obstacle detection and collision avoidance. It integrates with the ship’s onboard equipment such as GPS, radar, AIS ENC charts, and specialized cameras that offer full awareness at sea.



