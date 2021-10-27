Bentley Hires Largest Group of New Apprentices in Company History, Fancy Giving a Resume?

Landing a job with a world-renowned luxury vehicle manufacturer sounds like a pipe dream to most people. One would think anyone lucky enough to land a gig of that caliber would hold onto it until they physically couldn’t walk through the office anymore due to old age. As it happens, that isn’t entirely accurate. They’re hiring right now and in quantities like never seen before, in fact!
On October 26th, 2020, Bentley Motors announced they’d be welcoming their largest intake of new trainees in company history in fields that cover every aspect of the automotive industry. From the body shop and engine assembly to administration and human resources, a total of 113 new recruits stand ready to become the next generation of luxury automotive craftsmen (and craftswomen).
In their most recent press release on the matter, Bentley also stated that at least 20% of new hires would have experience in digital fields like software engineering and data science. Bentley considers these positions particularly vital in their mission to achieve their Beyond100 strategy for environmental sustainability both at the product and manufacturing levels.
“The automotive industry is going through unprecedented change,” said Dr. Karen Lange, Member of the Board for Human Resources at Bentley Motors. “We are transforming, and so are those around us. That’s why we are committed to continuing our focus on our early careers intake and developing the future talent that will help transform our future skills requirements. These colleagues will play a key role as we evolve our entire operations to lead sustainable luxury mobility into the future.”
Bentley’s ambition to achieve true carbon neutrality by 2030 puts their objective a good five to ten years ahead of other automakers. It intends to do this with an extensive re-tooling in Bentley’s management and manufacturing sectors towards an all-electric vehicle lineup before any of their competition. If Bentley wants to achieve those goals, these new recruits better have a pretty stern constitution, aka, guts of solid steel.
