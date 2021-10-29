2 Aviation Giants Are Betting on SAF and Hydrogen for Future Sustainable Aviation

Alaska Airlines to Pioneer a Hydrogen-Electric Regional Jet Boasting a 500-Mile Range

Alaska Airlines has not only joined ZeroAvia on its journey to developing a pioneering hydrogen-electric regional aircraft, but is also ready to begin converting its entire regional fleet, showing that sustainability doesn’t need to be limited to new jets. 7 photos kW hydrogen-electric powertrain and is working on an even more powerful version, the 2,000-5,000 kW powertrain known as ZA2000. This new version would be powerful enough to be used for a future 76-seat regional aircraft, enabling it to travel for over 500 nautical miles.



The company’s plans of officially launching operations for its 600 kW powertrain by 2024, and for the ZA2000 by 2026, seem to be convincing since Bill Gates's Breakthrough Energy Ventures is one of the top investors. Recently, another big name was added to the list: Alaska Airlines. Its parent company, Alaska Air Group, will collaborate with



The propulsion technology will be integrated on a full-size De Havilland Q400 aircraft, a regional 76-seater, previously operated by an Alaska Airline subsidiary. On the other hand, the manufacturer will also collaborate with aircraft regulators, to make sure that the



But the airline won’t stop there. It’s also committed to becoming emissions-free by 2040. One of the first steps toward achieving that goal will be to convert its regional aircraft, by equipping them with the ZeroAvia hydrogen-electric powertrain. The first one will be the Q400, followed by at least 50 more, for which the airline has already secured the conversion kits. This large-scale project will also be supported by infrastructure partners, including Shell.



Earlier this year, ZeroAvia conducted an



