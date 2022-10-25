E.C.D. Jaguar E-Type Restomod Options Include Tesla EV Conversion and LT1 Swap

E.C.D. Automotive Design, which presents itself as the world’s largest restoration company specializing in restoring classic Defenders and Range Rovers into bespoke luxury vehicles, has just launched the first U.S.-based production line dedicated to the Jaguar E-Type. Each restoration takes approximately 2,200 hours, and customers are presented with four engine choices: the Jaguar inline-six or V12, a small-block V8, or a Tesla swap.
The 4.2-liter sixer and 5.3-liter V12 need no introduction. As for the LT1 small block, it produces 450 horsepower and 450 pound-foot (610 Nm) of torque. An eight-speed automatic, namely the 8L90 of the seventh-gen Corvette in Stingray flavor, connects the V8 powerplant to the rear axle.
The brochure attached below further lists a Tesla-sourced electric motor with 450 horsepower, up to 200 miles (322 kilometers) of driving range in the city, and 140 miles (225 kilometers) on the highway. $299,995 is the starting price advertised by E.C.D. Automotive Design, which can work on the Series II or Series III in either fixed-head coupe or roadster flavors. Each restoration includes a repaint in a historic color, European weave carpeting, Nappa leather, performance brakes and suspension, and a sports exhaust.
Once the customer and E.C.D. agree on the desired specification, E.C.D. hunts for the perfect base vehicle and brings it to its Rover Dome facility in Kissimmee for an 18-month-long restoration. The first restomodded E-Type will be completed sometime in the spring or summer of 2023 with all-electric propulsion. Over nine cars are already on order, with E.C.D. Automotive Design expecting to complete 10 to 12 vehicles every year.
“An international icon in terms of power, style, and luxury, famous names like George Harrison, Steve McQueen, Frank Sinatra, and Sir Elton John all chose the E-Type as their preferred set of wheels,” said Tom Humble, co-founder of E.C.D Automotive Design. The 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida, is home to 63 craftsmen and technicians. No fewer than seven employees take care of the company’s logistics center in the United Kingdom, where they source and transport vehicles to the U.S.
