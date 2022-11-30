Only Fools and Horses' 1973 Jaguar E-Type Sells Below Its Guide Price, It's Still a Lot

The Jaguar E-Type V12 Roadster used in the famous British hit sitcom Only Fools and Horses was up for grabs. And the roadster did sell for a lot of money, but slightly below its guide price.
On Tuesday, November 29, a 1973 Jaguar E-Type V12 Roadster was just up for auction at Hampson’s November Classic Sale in Mavericks, Holywell, UK.
The roadster, which comes in very good condition, has only had two owners in its lifetime. But this isn’t the most remarkable thing about it, but the fact that it’s one of the “world’s best-known examples,” as the listing puts it. And that is because it comes with quite a celebrity history.
The Jag appeared on BBC’s 1980s hit sitcom Only Fools and Horses’ episode two of series 1, where the famous duo Del Boy and Rodney “borrowed” it from car dealer Boycie for a trip to London’s West End. In the episode, the two inevitably crashed the vehicle – but fear not. The listing assures the buyers that “the accident was staged, and no E-Types were actually damaged in the process.”
The Series 3 roadster is finished in Old English White, trimmed in blue leather, with chrome wire wheels.
It was first registered in November 1973 and has only had two owners so far, with 80,075 mi (128,868 km ) on the clock. The current owner says its V12 engine, automatic transmission, bodywork, upholstery, and paintwork are all in "good order."
Naturally, it also comes with TV-related memorabilia, including the late John Challis' autograph under the trunk lid.
The famous roadster came with a guide price between £100,000-£120,000 ($120,000-$144,000), but it looks like it failed to fetch that amount. According to The Sun, the Jaguar ended up selling for £91,000 (approximately $109,220 at today’s exchange rate). Which is still a lot of money.
