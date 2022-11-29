Late Queen Elizabeth's Jaguar X-Type Estate Fetches Big Bucks at Auction

Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth used to drive a lot around her estate. And one of her favorites, a Jaguar X-Type Estate, was sold at auction for a lot of money.
During her lifetime, Queen Elizabeth owned many cars, with Land Rover being her favorite brand and the Land Rover Defender her favorite model. But Jaguar was a close second, and when she wasn’t seen in a Defender, she had a backup car, a Jaguar X-Type Estate. Earlier this year, Her Majesty was seen cruising in one around her home in Frogmore Gardens.
The one that was recently up for auction wasn’t one that remained in her ownership, but was sold in 2016 to a buyer who didn’t know about its royal history.
Available between 2004 and 2009, the X-Type Estate wasn’t among the brand’s most desirable models. However, it did become one of her late Majesty’s go-to cars and she would often drive the vehicle around Windsor Castle.
The X-Type Estate had two fuel options, gasoline and diesel, the former offering the top-of-the-line version. It packed a 3.0-liter V6, rated at 231 horsepower (234 ps), with 206 lb-ft (279 Nm) of torque, sent to all wheels via a five-speed automatic transmission.
It could also hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in 7.8 seconds, with a top speed of 144 mph (232 kph). But, despite the late Queen’s love for cars, we don’t think Her Majesty ever tested its limits around Windsor Castle.
The Jag in question is in great condition, with 72,544 mi (116,748 km) on the clock, and has a unique history attached to it. This is why it fetched £39,200 (a little over $47,000) on November 26, which is more than its regular price of around £5,000 - £7,000 ($6,000 to $8,400) on the second-hand car market.
Over the years, the British Royal Family had more Jaguars at their disposal. That includes an MK VII Saloon, a Daimler V8 Super LWB, a vintage Jaguar E-Type turned electric that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry used at their wedding, and an XJ-SC V12 Cabriolet, which Princess Diana used to drive.
