Joe Biden's Beast Limousine Gets Stuck in London Traffic on the Way to Queen's Funeral

U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were among the State Leaders that traveled to the UK for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. And with them, they also had the famous armored limousine known as the Beast.
President Biden was the only head of state who was granted special permission by the British Government to come to the ceremony using his own means of transportation. Naturally, he took the armored Cadillac known as The Beast. Meanwhile, all others had to make do with a shared bus. Operation London Bridge, which is the name of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral plan, included unprecedented security measures and restrictions all across the city.
As Joe Biden was heading to Westminster Abbey on Monday morning for the funeral, the immense 18-foot (5.49-meter) armored limousine and the President's motorcade got stuck in traffic in central London, just like everyone else. Although it’s a Monday, the day was declared a bank holiday all over the UK, so people could attend or watch the ceremony broadcast.
Videos of the limo stuck in traffic show Biden waving to the mourners, who were surprised to see the U.S. President drive past them. But Biden is always trying to be nice and relatable, as he recently appeared on vlogger Daniel Mac’s channel, humorously sharing what he does for a living.
Among other heads of state in attendance were French President Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Italy’s Sergio Mattarella, and Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin. Other Commonwealth state leaders also attended, including Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Arden, and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. They all had to ride to the funeral in a fleet of buses.
When it comes to the Royal Family, King Charles III and Prince William arrived in the Bentley State Limousine, which had been presented to the Queen for her Golden Jubilee in 2002. Camilla, Queen Consort, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, traveled together in a Rolls-Royce Phantom IV, the previous state limousine, a gift to Queen Elizabeth II for her Silver Jubilee in 1977.
US President cavalcade stuck into traffic in London, police stop men to approach Biden car
American President comes to a standstill in London traffic near Marble Arch. Might as well have taken the bus. pic.twitter.com/lJ2nNE5kC9— Joe Armitage (@joe_armitage) September 19, 2022