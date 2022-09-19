Princess Catherine and Queen Consort Camilla Shared a Rolls-Royce at the Queen’s Funeral

King Charles III and Prince William arrived together at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, driving in the Bentley State Limousine. Their wives, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Camilla, Queen Consort, also rode together, but in the Rolls-Royce Phantom VI.
On Monday, September 19, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s funeral was underway at Westminster Abbey in London, UK. She passed away on September 8 at the age of 96. Besides the Royal Family, other Heads of State attended the service, including U.S. President Joe Biden.
Since King Charles III and Prince William, his eldest son and next in line to the throne, rode together in the Bentley State Limousine, their wives also arrived at the service together. And their ride of choice was the previous State Limousine, the Rolls-Royce Phantom VI, which was a gift from the British Motor Industry to Queen Elizabeth for her Silver Jubilee, celebrating her 25th anniversary on the throne.
Besides the Princess of Wales and Queen Consort, in the same car were Prince George, 9, and Princess Catherine, 7, who are next in line after their father, Prince William. Their youngest, Prince Louis, did not attend the funeral.
The vehicle also known as the Silver Jubilee Car, was produced by H.J. Mulliner and it has the luxury automaker’s 6.2-liter V8 engine under the hood, which was available for the Phantom VI, built between 1968 and 1978. Besides this Silver Jubilee Car, Queen Elizabeth also owned a 1986 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI.
The regular hood ornament, the Spirit of Ecstasy, was replaced by a mascot of St George slaying the dragon whenever Queen Elizabeth was on board.
The Rolls-Royce Phantom VI Silver Jubilee Car seems to be a top choice for King Charles III, too. He rode in it for the first time in his new role on his way to Buckingham Palace for his first speech on September 9, alongside Camilla, Queen Consort.
This isn’t Princess Catherine’s first ride in this car, either, as she used it on her way to Westminster Abbey to marry Prince William back in 2011.
Their convoy also included a Range Rover, the other Bentley State Limousine, and a Mercedes-Benz V-Class. Meanwhile King Charles III and Prince William were followed by another Range Rover, a Jaguar XJ Semi-State Limousine, and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
After the service, Princess Catherine, Camilla, Queen Consort, and the two children returned to the car to follow Queen Elizabeth's casket on the final journey from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle. Following them in one of the Bentley State Cars will be Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.
