The Jaguar E-Type Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Drove at Wedding Hides Secret Message

After their lavish wedding in May 2018, newlyweds Meghan Markle and Prince Harry changed their outfits and drove away in a vintage Jaguar E-Type powered by an electric motor. But now it looks like the car has been keeping a secret message which some fans recently discovered.
Recently, Meghan Markle, also known as the Duchess of Sussex, shocked everyone as she sat down with Ellen DeGeneres for an interview and talked about her first car. You might remember that Markle went from a B/C list star to one of the most famous women, married to a prince.
But prior to that, she was a struggling actress and revealed she used to drive a Ford Explorer Sport, so old she couldn’t even open the door on the driver’s side.
She met Prince Harry, and her life changed completely. During their lavish wedding three and a half years ago, the couple drove away in a silver-blue vintage Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero. Given the Royal Family’s history with the brand, that is no surprise.
Now it looks like the vintage also came with a secret message that fans have just discovered: the license plate had a special meaning, The Sun reports. Reading E190518, the plate translates to “Established 19th May 2018,” which is their wedding date. Of course, the license plate isn’t real, but it was permitted because the couple didn’t take the Jaguar on public roads on their way to further celebrations.
Originally manufactured in 1968, the model has since stepped up with time, and has become electric. Jaguar introduced its E-Type Concept Zero in September 2017, claiming it can sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 5.5 seconds and featuring a range in excess of 170 miles (273 km). The 40-kWh battery takes about six to seven hours to fully charge.
While this might be a new thing for some, and others have already discovered the secret back then, it gives us an opportunity to talk about the modern version of a classic Jaguar. Which is always a win, I’d say.
