Queen Elizabeth Appears in Good Health, Sits in the Front Seat of Her Jaguar X-Type

Queen Elizabeth, 95, is as healthy as it gets. The British Monarch tested positive for the COVID-19 virus not long ago, but that didn’t stop her from resuming her business as soon as she could.And now, with spring finally here, Queen Elizabeth got to enjoy a drive from the front seat of one of her Jaguar cars, the X-Type Estate. Her Majesty donned her usual headscarf, sunglasses, and a jacket, and was spotted pulling the car's visor down to shield her eyes from the sun. It is also believed that she was joined by her corgis.With a lot of vehicles at her disposal, the X-Type Estate seems to be among her favorite in the last few years. In fact, this one is the latest she was seen driving, a few months ago The X-Type Estate was available from 2004 to 2009, and it wasn’t among the brand’s top-of-the-line models. But it does seem to be Queen Elizabeth II’s go-to vehicle.The estate came with two fuel options, gasoline, and diesel, with the former being the more powerful one. It had a 3.0-liter V6 engine, mated to a five-speed automatic transmission, sending 231 horsepower (234 ps), and a maximum torque of 206 lb-ft (279 Nm) to both axles.It had an acceleration from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 7.8 seconds and maxed out at 144 mph (232 kph).The British Royal Family has used other Jaguars over the years, including an MK VII Saloon, a Daimler V8 Super LWB, and an XJ-SC V12 Cabriolet, which Princess Diana used to drive.Given her long reign, Queen Elizabeth had many options to choose from . But her top favorite seems to be the Land Rover Defender, and she has had many generations. She drove the Series I in the early years of her reign, being one of her first cars in the 1950s, and a Series III.When it comes to official business, though, the Queen has two custom Bentley State limousines , so she goes for cars that are both imposing and comfortable.