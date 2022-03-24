Queen Elizabeth Appears in Good Health, Sits in the Front Seat of Her Jaguar X-Type

More on this:

1 Here's What Queen Elizabeth Drove During Her 70-Year Reign and These Are Her Favorites

2 Queen Elizabeth's Bentley State Limousines Are Specially Designed By Her Majesty

3 Queen Elizabeth Is Afraid to Fly by Helicopter, Except When She’s Not

4 The Queen Would Like Prince William to Stop Flying Helicopters Because They’re Not Safe

5 Queen Elizabeth Drives a Jaguar X-Type Estate at Windsor, Looks as Healthy as It Gets