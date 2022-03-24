Queen Elizabeth Appears in Good Health, Sits in the Front Seat of Her Jaguar X-Type

Jaguar is a brand the British Royal Family seems to prefer for their daily drives, and one of the latest cars Queen Elizabeth has been using religiously. Including a drive around her home in Frogmore Gardens.
Queen Elizabeth, 95, is as healthy as it gets. The British Monarch tested positive for the COVID-19 virus not long ago, but that didn’t stop her from resuming her business as soon as she could.
And now, with spring finally here, Queen Elizabeth got to enjoy a drive from the front seat of one of her Jaguar cars, the X-Type Estate. Her Majesty donned her usual headscarf, sunglasses, and a jacket, and was spotted pulling the car's visor down to shield her eyes from the sun. It is also believed that she was joined by her corgis.
With a lot of vehicles at her disposal, the X-Type Estate seems to be among her favorite in the last few years. In fact, this one is the latest she was seen driving, a few months ago.
The X-Type Estate was available from 2004 to 2009, and it wasn’t among the brand’s top-of-the-line models. But it does seem to be Queen Elizabeth II’s go-to vehicle.
The estate came with two fuel options, gasoline, and diesel, with the former being the more powerful one. It had a 3.0-liter V6 engine, mated to a five-speed automatic transmission, sending 231 horsepower (234 ps), and a maximum torque of 206 lb-ft (279 Nm) to both axles.
It had an acceleration from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 7.8 seconds and maxed out at 144 mph (232 kph).
The British Royal Family has used other Jaguars over the years, including an MK VII Saloon, a Daimler V8 Super LWB, and an XJ-SC V12 Cabriolet, which Princess Diana used to drive.
Given her long reign, Queen Elizabeth had many options to choose from. But her top favorite seems to be the Land Rover Defender, and she has had many generations. She drove the Series I in the early years of her reign, being one of her first cars in the 1950s, and a Series III.
When it comes to official business, though, the Queen has two custom Bentley State limousines, so she goes for cars that are both imposing and comfortable.
