Opel Mokka Electric Ditches Odd ‘Mokka-e’ Nameplate, Now Has 20% More EV Range

Stellantis finally rules based on logic. From now on, the electric Opels will be labeled as such, and this is a lot clearer than before. So, good riddance, Mokka-e - and hello to the new Mokka Electric.
Back in late November, Stellantis’ German division Opel introduced the fully electric Astra hatchback and Sports Tourer station wagon with a good 258-mile range (416 km, to be more precise), 154 horsepower, and a 54-kWh battery pack. But, above all, they mixed the clean design with a revamped name: Astra Electric.
And that was in contradiction with the smaller Corsa-e or the subcompact Mokka-e crossover SUV’s monikers, of course. Well, at least for the latter, the confusion is gone, so let us wave goodbye to the hard-to-spell Mokka-e and say welcome to Opel Mokka Electric. Even better, the name change does not come alone. Instead, there are additional upgrades across the board.
In just a few official words, the name of the EV game is “more power, more efficiency, more range.” As such, the technical specifications are now almost identical to what we have seen on Astra Electrics. So, the electric motor now churns out 115 kW/156 ps/154 hp and 260 Nm/192 lb-ft, while the battery pack has an increased 54-kWh capacity. In turn, the new ratings for range and efficiency are 406 km/252 miles and 15.2 kWh per 100 km (62 miles), both according to WLTP.
The range alone has surged by 20%, from 338 km/210 miles (WLTP) and the refreshed Mokka Electric now sprints to 100 kph (62 miles) in less than ten seconds, while top speed is electronically governed at no more than 150 kph (93 mph). In addition, Opel says the little CUV can be recharged at up to 11 kW (three-phase AC) or 100 kW via DC fast charging stations, the latter ensuring an 80% SoC (state-of-charge) in around 30 minutes.
