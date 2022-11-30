Opel Introduces Fully Electric Astra Hatch and Sports Tourer With 258-Mile Range

In early September Stellantis premiered the fully electric Peugeot e-308 and e-308 station wagon models, so it was only a matter of time before the German sibling followed suit.
Now it is official: Opel has introduced the fresh Astra (now in its sixth, ‘L’ generation) with a fully electric powertrain. For the first time, both the Astra Hatchback and Astra Sports Tourer station wagon are also available with exclusive battery power alongside ICE and PHEV models. Now the top roster, made of the 221-hp Astra GSe (and Sports Tourer GSe) and Astra Electric (plus Sports Tourer Electric) is complete.
Note that unlike with the smaller Corsa, there is none of the ‘Corsa-e’ nameplate nonsense, which makes the Astra Electric much better sounding than its equivalent Peugeot e-308 (not to mention easier to write, or to remember!). Now, on with the juicy, electron-driven details.
Recently crowned as the “Golden Steering Wheel 2022,” the Opel Astra Electric and Astra Sports Tourer Electric, are pioneers for German manufacturers, the latter being the country’s first full EV station wagon. Under the hood resides a single electric motor good for 115 kW/156 ps/154 hp and 270 Nm (199 lb-ft) of torque, and the Astra Electrics can top out at 170 kph (106 mph).
Energy storage is provided by a 54-kWh lithium-ion battery with 102 cells and 17 modules. According to the WLTP cycle, the fully electric Opel Astra has a maximum range of up to 416 km (a little over 258 miles). Consumption stands at 12.7 kWh (14.9 kWh according to WLTP) per 100 km (62 miles), and recharging is as speedy as it gets. Capabilities include up to 11 kW with the onboard charger or up to 100 kW at DC fast charging stations, enabling an 80% SoC (state-of-charge) in just half an hour.
