The Rocks e-xtreme Is Such a Crazy Tiny Vehicle, Opel Will Actually Make It

If you do not live over in Europe and don’t have some peculiar taste when it comes to vehicles, then the mention of the name Opel Rocks-e might leave you a bit confused. Yet the moniker is now associated with one of the most insane designs we’ve seen in recent months, hence worth a closer look.
The Rocks-e is in essence the Citroen Ami, only with the Opel badge slapped onto it. It was shown for the first time a little more than a year ago as the same two-passenger electric quadricycle the French had introduced a year prior. The fun part about both of them? They can be driven in some places without a license by people born before 1988, or with just an AM license by those 14 years of age and older.
Because it targets such a young crowd, which so happens to be very imaginative, the Rocks-e has been these past few weeks at the center of a design competition over at Opel. Titled Rocks-e Design Hack, the competition just ended with 26-year-old German Lukas Wenzhöfer declared the winner.
His design is this thing here, a hardcore interpretation of the cutesy machine meant to tackle off-road courses with relative ease. Unlike the real-life tiny vehicle, this one has been imagined with outward-facing wheels for better stability, double wishbones up front, a roll bar, and a massive spoiler out back, because those are always cool.
So impressed were Opel’s top brass with this design that the carmaker officially announced the Rocks e-xtreme, as it’s called, will actually be made. Sadly, we're informed we'll only get it as a one-off, but there’s no info as to when we’ll get to see it.
"The many extraordinary design drafts for the Opel Rocks-e show how our innovative all-electric quadricycle inspires – all over the world!" said in a statement Opel CEO Florian Huettl.
"The huge interest and the unique ideas prove the potential of electric mobility and small, agile entry-level models. The Rocks-e offers locally emission-free driving fun with wow factor already from the age of 15."
