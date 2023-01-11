McLaren Kills the 720S Supercar, Farewell You Pretty Brute!

McLaren has pulled the plug on the 720S after a relatively-short production run of just five years. As a matter of fact, the assembly of the supercar ended last year, but it was only recently confirmed.
In a quick chat with AutoNews, the McLaren President of the Americas, Nicolas Brown, confirmed that those who wanted to order the 720S have actually been reserving build slots of its successor. Mind you, the new model that will go against the likes of the Ferrari F8 Tributo and Lamborghini Huracan has yet to be shown to the world, but reservations are underway.
According to Brown, customers have been told that they cannot buy the 720S anymore, and putting “two and two together,” they understood that “something is coming.” The exec went on to say that “they’re anticipating that it will be a refinement of [the] 720S. They understand that it’s not a next-generation, all-new, ground-up vehicle. They have started to put deposits down with dealers, although we haven’t said anything.”
The mystery model, whose name will probably be based on its metric horsepower, just like in the case of the 720S, is sold-out “deep into 2024,” Brown confirmed. Nonetheless, that does not tell us when they will present nor launch it. If we were to take a guess, then we’d say that it could be due either in 2023, or perhaps next year, though that would be pure assumption, as no one who is not directly involved in its development knows anything about it yet.
Unveiled in 2017, the McLaren 720S came to life at the brand’s facility in Woking, England. It was offered in two body styles, coupe and convertible, with a rear mid-engine and rear-wheel drive setup. The 650S’ successor shared several nuts and bolts with other cars made by the British exotic marque, including the Elva, GT, Speedtail, and Senna, and it used a 4.0-liter V8, with twin turbocharging, which was actually more powerful than advertised, numerous dyno tests have revealed.
The official spec sheet reveals that it pumps out 720 ps (710 hp / 530 kW) at 7,500 rpm, and 770 Nm (556 lb-ft) of torque at 5,500 rpm, directed to the wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission. From 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), it needs only 2.9 seconds, and the 200 kph (124 mph) mark is hit in 7.8 seconds after takeoff. Flat-out, the McLaren 720S can do 341 kph (212 mph), and it can deal with the quarter mile in three tenths over the 10-second mark, the automaker states.
So, are you hyped about the fact that a new supercar is coming from the Woking brand in the near future? And when do you think it will be unveiled? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments section down below.
