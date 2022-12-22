Jaguar Concluded Testing Its Formula E Racer, Can Pride Itself With Cool Livery

Jaguar TCS Racing, the crew that competes in Formula E, has completed testing of its Gen3 racing car, the I-TYPE 6. Upon the completion of over 1,500 kilometers (ca. 932 miles) on the track, the team concluded testing, and the news came with the reveal of the livery that will be used in the race.
The new race car was first displayed online on the first day of December 2022, but now we get to see it on the track. In case some of you noticed back then, although it was not as evident as it is today, the asymmetric livery of the race car is different for each of the two drivers.
The idea is brilliant, if you think about it from the perspective of the viewer, who will know from a distance which driver is in the vehicle, even before seeing the race number. The number 9 Jaguar TCS I-TYPE 6 has the contrasting white part of its livery on the driver's left side, and it is driven by Mitch Evans.
The number 10 Jaguar Formula E racer has its contrasting white part on the driver's right side, and it is driven by Sam Bird. While it will be easier to spot the two drivers from a distance, doing the same for the other Formula E Gen 3 cars will not be as simple, because Jaguar is the only marque to deploy this design scheme.
The team tested the two cars for five days, and they drove a total of 1,500 kilometers (ca. 932 miles) on the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Spain. The distance is the equivalent of driving from Gaydon, where the home of Jaguar TCS Racing is, all the way to Monaco.
Changing to the Gen3 cars meant adapting to driving a race car without conventional rear brakes, as the new Formula E cars have such a powerful motor on that axle that the discs and calipers would have been left unused. Changes were made to the tires, as well as through the addition of a front powertrain, which involved new settings for the suspension, just to name a few.
The two drivers for the Jaguar Formula E team are Mitch Evans and Sam Bird, and they are the only ones in the sport who have retained in the same line-up for three consecutive seasons. Jaguar is excited about this part, because it means consistency, and the team can assess progress easier.
