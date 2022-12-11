Porsche Is Preparing Its Groundbreaking Gen3 Race Car Ahead of Formula E Season Start

The following season will have 18 races between January and July 2023 on circuits from 13 cities across the globe. The previous year's schedule featured 16 races in 10 different cities. Eleven teams and 22 drivers will conduct pre-season testing in Valencia, Spain, preparing for the first racing round in Mexico on January 14, 2023.
Porsche will test its 99X Electric Gen3 racer on Circuit Ricardo Tormo from December 12 to December 16 and optimize it ahead of the season-opening race. Porsche's Director of Factory Motorsport Formula E, Florian Modlinger, said, "Our goal in developing our new car was to get hold of all of Porsche's in-house components as early as possible to allow us to prepare as best we can for the new season." He added, "The biggest challenge for us was to understand our brand-new car in the shortest possible time and tap its full potential within a very tight timeframe."
The car has been refined in the Porsche Development Center in Weissach, Germany. The German automaker has developed parts for the entire rear structure, which includes the rear powertrain and suspension, as well as the comprehensive vehicle software. As stated by the Formula E rules, the remaining components are identical and mandatory for all the teams.
Let's get into the exact specs – the Weissach-built racing car boasts an overall length of 5,016 mm (197 inches), 1,023 mm (40 inches) in height, and 1,700 mm (67 inches) in width. Its wheelbase was also shortened from 3,100 mm (122 inches) to 2,970 mm (117 inches), and it weighs a mere 850 kg (1,874 lbs.) compared to the 903 kg (1,990 lbs.) of its predecessor. Despite the reduced dimensions, the car now outputs even more power. Maximum power was increased to 300 kW (402 HP or 409 ps) during a race and 350 kW (469 HP or 476 PS) in qualifying and Attack Mode. Moreover, over 40% of used energy is recuperated through regenerative braking.
With more than 50 kg (110 lbs.) having been shedded from the overall weight, the car will perform more efficiently, specifically with fewer friction losses and increased agility. However, software engineering plays a critical role in overall performance. By optimizing the control algorithms, the team can rapidly analyze data and prevent possible issues that might pop up.
The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team is ready to perform the last test for its vehicle, and there is a sense of excitement within the team as it heads into the next season. The new regulations and technology represent a milestone in electric racing. Even though Formula E is not as popular as the iconic Formula 1 championship, these new upgrades might draw more attention and, naturally, more fans to the all-electric sport.
