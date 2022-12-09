autoevolution
Car video reviews:
 

Cupra Teams Up With ABT To Join Formula E

Home > News > Auto Motorsport
• By:
Having joined the electric car market in 2021 with the Born, Cupra is now entering Formula E in partnership with series veterans ABT Sportsline. The Spanish outfit revealed the news as "a natural next step for Cupra as it continues to prove that electrification and performance are a perfect match."
ABT Cupra Formula E racer 12 photos
ABT Cupra Formula E racerABT Cupra Formula E racerABT Cupra Formula E racerABT Cupra Formula E racerABT Cupra Formula E racerABT Cupra Formula E racerABT Cupra Formula E racerABT Cupra Formula E racerABT Cupra Formula E racerABT Cupra Formula E racerABT Cupra Formula E racer
Cupra is no stranger to electric car racing. The company was among the founders of the ETCR Championship, a series dedicated to all-electric touring cars. The competition commenced in 2021 with Hyundai, Cupra, and Alfa Romeo as contenders. The Spanish side joined the series with the e-Racer and won the inaugural season, as well as the 2022 edition.

However, Cupra will not provide a powertrain for the newly established ABT Cupra Formula E Team. The team competing under the German flag will rely on a Mahindra M9Electro powertrain for the 2023 season. The Formula E partnership is pretty much an extension of ABT Cupra's involvement in Extreme E, a championship dedicated to electric off-road vehicles.

While Cupra is new to Formula E racing, ABT has been competing since the series was established in 2014. The Germans teamed up with Audi and used Ingolstadt-built powertrains from 2017 to 2021. ABT won the championship in 2018 and scored three second-place finishes.

Cupra is one of eight automakers that will compete in the 2023 Formula E championship, including McLaren, Jaguar, Porsche, Nissan, and Maserati. ABT Cupra racers will be driven by Robin Frijns and Nico Muller. Frijns already has six Formula E seasons under his belt, having scored two wins and 11 podium finishes so far.

"Joining the Formula E, a unique motorsport platform, underlines our ambition of becoming a truly global relevant brand, with the aim of inspiring the world from Barcelona," said Wayne Griffiths, CEO of Cupra.

The 2023 Formula E season is scheduled to debut on January 14 with the Mexico City ePrix. The championship will end 16 races later in London, on July 30.

Video thumbnail


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
Cupra Seat ABT formula e racing motorsport Electric Car
press release
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories