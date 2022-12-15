Brembo Will Stop at Nothing to Celebrate a Milestone in Motorsports

The basic goal in any form of racing is to be the fastest in the field. But at some point, you have to slow your vehicle down and eventually come to a stop, whether it is a motorcycle or Formula One car, and that is where Brembo comes into play.
The 2022 racing season is sadly behind us in terms of Moto GP and Formula One specifically, and many teams around the world have cause for celebration with their success on the track, but the folks at Brembo are celebrating a significant milestone.
After 50 years of providing braking systems in motorsport, the company achieved its 600th world title since 1975 by picking up 62 world titles in major racing competitions in 2022.
Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing picked up his second consecutive Formula One championship in a car equipped with Brembo calipers. In fact, all 22 of the Formula One races held in 2022 were won by cars equipped with Brembo braking components.
What's more, the Bergamo, Italy-based company can claim victories in 485 out of 829 Grand Prix races that have taken place since 1975, resulting in 28 world drivers’ championships and 32 constructors’ championships for top teams.
In addition, whether racing takes place on two wheels or four, on road or off, the company is a major force across all racing organizations from Moto GP, Moto2 and Moto3 to IndyCar and Rally Dakar.
Their approach as a "Solution Provider" is not limited to the track. Brembo also provides the factory brakes for major performance and luxury automotive manufacturers such as Bentley, BMW, Audi, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Jaguar, Lexus, and Porsche, to name a few.
An impressive list to be sure and it is clear the company's success on the track has led to monumental recognition and trust in their products from some of the world's most notable automotive manufacturers.
After 50 years of providing braking systems in motorsport, the company achieved its 600th world title since 1975 by picking up 62 world titles in major racing competitions in 2022.
Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing picked up his second consecutive Formula One championship in a car equipped with Brembo calipers. In fact, all 22 of the Formula One races held in 2022 were won by cars equipped with Brembo braking components.
What's more, the Bergamo, Italy-based company can claim victories in 485 out of 829 Grand Prix races that have taken place since 1975, resulting in 28 world drivers’ championships and 32 constructors’ championships for top teams.
In addition, whether racing takes place on two wheels or four, on road or off, the company is a major force across all racing organizations from Moto GP, Moto2 and Moto3 to IndyCar and Rally Dakar.
Their approach as a "Solution Provider" is not limited to the track. Brembo also provides the factory brakes for major performance and luxury automotive manufacturers such as Bentley, BMW, Audi, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Jaguar, Lexus, and Porsche, to name a few.
An impressive list to be sure and it is clear the company's success on the track has led to monumental recognition and trust in their products from some of the world's most notable automotive manufacturers.