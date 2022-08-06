Potential Brake Issue Prompts Ferrari Recall

The cars subject to the recall total 23,555 and span the majority of the Ferrari lineup dating back to 2005, including multimillion-dollar limited-production cars like the F60 America and LaFerrari.
The recall involves braking ability where cars could lose partial or complete braking due to an issue with the brake reservoir cap. The cap does not properly vent, resulting in a vacuum condition in the brake system leading to brake fluid leaks. Insufficient brake fluid compromises the ability of the car to brake properly.
The issues and a list of each model affected can be found in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) filing.
The solution stated in the documents involves replacing a problematic brake reservoir cap with a modified one that will allow proper ventilation. Installing software to monitor brake fluid levels will also be part of the process to ensure the affected vehicles are safe to operate. Dealers and owners will be notified from September 24.
A similar recall involving a brake failure risk on certain 2010–2015 Ferrari 458s and 2016–2019 Ferrari 488s, totaling nearly 10,000 vehicles, was issued in October of 2021; those models are not included in this recall.
Ferrari owners are encouraged to pay attention to brake fluid warnings. In the event of a warning the car should not be driven and owners are to call Ferrari Roadside Assistance to tow the vehicle to the nearest dealer. Additionally, owners can check the NHTSA recalls site to see if their car is affected.
The recall comes as Ferrari posted on August 2nd that second-quarter profit, revenue, and shipments, all rose by more than 20% from a year ago to quarterly records. Its net order intake also hit a record level in the quarter.
The company shipped 3,455 vehicles in the quarter. The increase was up 29% from a year ago led by strong demand for its V8-powered Portofino M convertible and F8 mid-engine sports car. The company also recently began production of its new V6-powered hybrid 296 GTB sports car.
For quick reference, here is a list of the models affected:
The issues and a list of each model affected can be found in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) filing.
The solution stated in the documents involves replacing a problematic brake reservoir cap with a modified one that will allow proper ventilation. Installing software to monitor brake fluid levels will also be part of the process to ensure the affected vehicles are safe to operate. Dealers and owners will be notified from September 24.
A similar recall involving a brake failure risk on certain 2010–2015 Ferrari 458s and 2016–2019 Ferrari 488s, totaling nearly 10,000 vehicles, was issued in October of 2021; those models are not included in this recall.
Ferrari owners are encouraged to pay attention to brake fluid warnings. In the event of a warning the car should not be driven and owners are to call Ferrari Roadside Assistance to tow the vehicle to the nearest dealer. Additionally, owners can check the NHTSA recalls site to see if their car is affected.
The recall comes as Ferrari posted on August 2nd that second-quarter profit, revenue, and shipments, all rose by more than 20% from a year ago to quarterly records. Its net order intake also hit a record level in the quarter.
The company shipped 3,455 vehicles in the quarter. The increase was up 29% from a year ago led by strong demand for its V8-powered Portofino M convertible and F8 mid-engine sports car. The company also recently began production of its new V6-powered hybrid 296 GTB sports car.
For quick reference, here is a list of the models affected:
- 2005–09 Ferrari 430
- 2005–11 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti
- 2009–17 Ferrari California
- 2010–11 Ferrari 612
- 2012–16 Ferrari FF
- 2013–17 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
- 2013–15 Ferrari LaFerrari
- 2015–17 Ferrari California T
- 2016 Ferrari F60 America
- 2017 Ferrari F12 TDF
- 2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta
- 2017–20 Ferrari GTC4 Lusso
- 2018–20 Ferrari GTC4 T
- 2018–22 Ferrari Portofino
- 2018–22 Ferrari 812
- 2019–20 Ferrari 488 Pista
- 2020–22 Ferrari F8 Spider
- 2020–22 Ferrari F8 Tributo
- 2021–22 Ferrari Roma