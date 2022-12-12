Brembo’s New 19RCS Corsa Corta RR Radial Master Cylinder Promises Unmatched Adjustability

Well, here’s one of the more purposeful mods you could make to your motorcycle next year.
For those who seek top-tier braking performance on both the street and the racetrack, Brembo has long been a household name. The brand’s hardware tends to make its way onto some of the raddest cars and superbikes money can buy, so upgrading your ride with such parts is sure to be a very fruitful endeavor!
That being said, let’s have a look at one of the products which will enter this industry leader’s catalog in 2023 – the 19RCS Corsa Corta RR radial master cylinder. For starters, it features a hard oxidized finish akin to what you’d see on Moto2 and Moto3 race bikes, providing minimal friction and increased wear resistance.
Components such as the gaskets, floating piston, brake fluid delivery circuit couplings are the same as those used on MotoGP machines. As with the earlier radial master cylinders offered by Brembo, unparalleled adjustability is the name of the game for the upcoming Corsa Corta RR.
By using a selector knob found atop the cylinder itself, one can tailor responsiveness to three different settings – Normal, Sport, and Race. Engage the former, and you’ll be met with a gradual brake response suitable for everyday riding, but this gets progressively sharper on the other two modes.
Moreover, the distribution of braking force can also be altered via the manufacturer’s proprietary Ratio Click System – shortened to RCS and represented in the product name. This setup lets you adapt the distance from fulcrum to piston at either 18 or 20 mm (0.7 or 0.8 inches), and it doesn’t need to be removed when replacing the lever assembly.
In conjunction with the aforementioned adjustments, the whole shebang offers a total of six individual settings for riders to fiddle with. There’s no word on pricing nor the exact release date for Brembo’s new 19RCS at the time of this article, so all we can say right now is that you’ll have to keep an eye out for it next year.
