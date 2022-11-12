Stopping on a Dime Is a Real Possibility With Brembo's Freshly Unveiled Systems

Brembo is the leading manufacturer of high-performance braking systems for both motorcycles and cars; most of us have heard about the company before. EICMA is a motorcycle trade show and is the perfect opportunity for brands to promote their products. And that’s precisely what Brembo did – it showcased the renewed GP4-MS caliper, a new master cylinder, and the all-new Greenance brake pads. Read on and find out more about them.