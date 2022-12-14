Triumph Will Enter SuperMotocross World Championship in 2024, Wants to Win

Triumph has announced it will enter the SuperMotocross World Championship at the start of the 2024 season. The British marque has already noted its ambition and commitment to developing a championship-winning team, so the staff has a big goal in front of themselves in the upcoming two years. Next year is reserved for development, while 2024 will see them compete on the world stage.
From the start, the Hinckley outlet enlisted the help of its Global Off-Road Ambassador, Ricky Carmichael, who will have a consulting role in this vision. In case his name was not a thing in your household, you should know that he is the greatest Supercross and Motocross racer of all time, and he is on Triumph's team to get them to win in 2024.
AMA Hall of Fame inductee Dave Arnold is the Lead Chassis engineer, while Dudley Cramond is the Lead Powertrain engineer. They will work with a team that is based in Europe, called Thierry Chizat-Suzzoni, and this is a tightly-knit relationship with the Triumph factory.
The all-new Triumph factory race team will be based in the U.S., and it will have several veterans of the sport as managers. The best part of the roster is that all of them have championship-winning experience, so if Triumph sticks to what these people have to say, and provides a motorcycle to match, it will be a match made in heaven.
The motorcycles in question will be all-new Triumph 250-cc MX bikes with four-stroke motors. These bikes will be entered in the SuperMotocross World Championship, which brings together the Monster Energy Supercross World Championship and the Pro Motocross Championship. Toward the end of the season, there will be three SuperMotocross rounds.
If this is not enough commitment and ambition for you, well, Triumph wants you to know that it will field its new 450-cc bike in the SuperMotocross World Championship starting in 2025 in addition to its 250-cc factory outlet.
In other words, we are writing about a 250-cc bike in the MX2 class starting in 2024, and a 450-cc bike in the MXGP class starting in 2025. We will get to see their new bikes next year, or at least the 250-cc one, and we shall learn more as development progresses.
The new MX bikes are already being tested by the crew, but specifications have yet to be released. Of course, they must stick with the series' rules and guidelines, but it is nice to see the Triumph name in another branch of motorsport.
It is even more exciting to see this brand enter a new class of racing, which can bring the champions of tomorrow. The British marque has been planning this for several months now, so it is pleasant to see that its effort, as well as the team's objectives are clear for all to know.
AMA Hall of Fame inductee Dave Arnold is the Lead Chassis engineer, while Dudley Cramond is the Lead Powertrain engineer. They will work with a team that is based in Europe, called Thierry Chizat-Suzzoni, and this is a tightly-knit relationship with the Triumph factory.
The all-new Triumph factory race team will be based in the U.S., and it will have several veterans of the sport as managers. The best part of the roster is that all of them have championship-winning experience, so if Triumph sticks to what these people have to say, and provides a motorcycle to match, it will be a match made in heaven.
The motorcycles in question will be all-new Triumph 250-cc MX bikes with four-stroke motors. These bikes will be entered in the SuperMotocross World Championship, which brings together the Monster Energy Supercross World Championship and the Pro Motocross Championship. Toward the end of the season, there will be three SuperMotocross rounds.
If this is not enough commitment and ambition for you, well, Triumph wants you to know that it will field its new 450-cc bike in the SuperMotocross World Championship starting in 2025 in addition to its 250-cc factory outlet.
In other words, we are writing about a 250-cc bike in the MX2 class starting in 2024, and a 450-cc bike in the MXGP class starting in 2025. We will get to see their new bikes next year, or at least the 250-cc one, and we shall learn more as development progresses.
The new MX bikes are already being tested by the crew, but specifications have yet to be released. Of course, they must stick with the series' rules and guidelines, but it is nice to see the Triumph name in another branch of motorsport.
It is even more exciting to see this brand enter a new class of racing, which can bring the champions of tomorrow. The British marque has been planning this for several months now, so it is pleasant to see that its effort, as well as the team's objectives are clear for all to know.