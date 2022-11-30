Custom Triumph Bonneville T100 Has a Flat Tracker Attitude Infused With Tasteful Elegance

There are plenty of intriguing characteristics to admire on this showstopper, its masterfully crafted attire and snazzy colorway being just a couple.
Built in the style of a flat tracker, the bespoke marvel we’re about to inspect had once been a stock 2015 Triumph Bonneville T100. All that changed when it met Tom Simpson of Foundry Motorcycle in 2017, though, as the former English blacksmith went to great lengths and left no stone unturned on his quest to make the bike look the way it does today.
After he’d sent every piece of factory bodywork to the parts bin, Tom employed traditional metal fabrication techniques to fashion a custom aluminum outfit from scratch. There’s now a gorgeous fuel tank taking pride of its place center-stage, accompanied by a number plate-style fairing complete with twin projector headlamps up front. On the flanks, you’ll see new side panels bearing purposeful air scoops.
The donor’s subframe was looped and given a flush-mounted LED lighting strip, to then be topped with a cafe racer-esque tail section and a handsome saddle upholstered in premium leather. Moving over to the cockpit area, we spot a digital Motoscope speedometer from Motogadget, as well as a wide tracker handlebar sporting Biltwell grips and bar-end turn signals.
Even though Foundry’s modded Bonnie still carries the OEM forks, its rear suspension arrangement was upgraded using adjustable YSS shock absorbers with progressive springs. The stock wheel hubs have been re-laced to a pair of 19-inch alloy rims from Morad’s catalog, wearing flat track-focused, yet road-legal Maxxis DTR-1 rubber at both ends. Next, Tom’s attention turned to the powertrain.
He added top-shelf aftermarket air filters to let the motorcycle’s 865cc parallel-twin engine inhale with ease, but it’s the exhaust side of things that really gets our attention. Those shiny headers and slash-cut mufflers were manufactured in-house out of stainless steel, and they, too, contribute toward amplifying airflow. Finally, the mesmerizing red and silver color scheme was applied by S Jago Designs of Chichester.
