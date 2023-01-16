2024 Volkswagen Touareg Puts On Some Digital Makeup, Do You Like the CGI Refresh?

The third-gen Volkswagen Touareg is getting ready for its mid-cycle refresh, and it has recently shed all camouflage using a big dose of CGI.
Shared by the peeps at Kolesa over the weekend, the renderings portray the 2024 Volkswagen Touareg without any fake wraps whatsoever, in what appears to be the R-Line specification, and we’ve got to admit that it looks very good.
Compared to its predecessor, it has a new grille design, with fewer horizontal slats, and the corporate logo in the middle. Contributing to the updates are the new headlights and bumper, with the latter featuring a bigger central air intake, and sportier side vents.
At the rear, it has smaller taillights linked together via a lighting strip, a feature that may or may not be adopted by the actual car, and we lean towards the latter at this point, as spy shots have shown that it might get minor revisions in this department. The bumper has been slightly updated, and the same goes for the diffuser, and exhaust tips. The tailgate is still home to the license plate holder, ‘Touareg’ emblem, and ‘Volkswagen logo.
Besides these updates, the digital illustrations imagine the 2024 Touareg with less chrome trim, and lower ground clearance. The wheels carry over from its predecessor, and they sport the same diameter too. Since this is a facelift and not a new generation, everything else soldiers on, though the real thing might sport at least new alloy options, and maybe some additional color choices. Add these up next to what could be extra upholstery and trim options on the inside, and probably updated graphics for the digital dials and infotainment system.
Details surrounding the powertrain family are pretty much unknown, but as we already told you above, this is a mid-cycle update of the model. Thus, it should get the same engines, more or less, some of which could be updated in order to become greener, and less thirsty. The regular gasoline mills will be joined by a few plug-in hybrids, and we definitely wouldn’t be surprised to learn that it will get at least one diesel engine in Europe, as oil burners are still quite popular on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean.
Curious when it will premiere? Well, so are we, and the latest unofficial intel suggests that it will most likely happen later this year. Chances are that Europe will get it first, before making its way to other markets, which will not comprise the United States, because as you already know, it was phased off here a few years ago, and won’t return as the 2024 model. Its role has been taken over by the Atlas, which is slightly bigger, and not that premium. But even so, would you want it to look like this?
