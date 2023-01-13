2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Caught Playing in the Snow Hiding Minor Design Updates

The Volkswagen Touareg celebrated its 20th birthday last year with a special edition model. The full-size SUV from the Wolfsburg automaker is currently in the third generation, which will turn five in a couple of months, and since that makes it rather old in today’s market, the company is working on its mid-cycle update.
Already spied several times, the 2024 Volkswagen Touareg has just returned to our attention in a new set of scoops. Our spy photographers spotted three prototypes testing in cold weather in Europe’s frozen north, close to the Arctic Circle. While they do appear to be identical to the current iteration, that is only due to the clever camouflage applied to them, mostly at the front.
One thing that is bound to change is the grille. It will have repositioned slats stretching across its width and will be flanked by headlamps that have different graphics. The bumper will be new as well, with fresh side intake trim, and tweaked lower grille. Moreover, the license plate sits a bit lower on these testers too, as they had a front camera above it.
The back end doesn’t seem to sport any updates for now, and it still has the ‘VW,’ and ‘Touareg’ logos in the middle of the tailgate, and an ‘eHybrid’ badge on the right side. Still, expect at least new graphics for the taillights, and probably a new bumper too, maybe joined by different exhaust tips. Volkswagen could round things up with additional alloy wheel sets, and perhaps new colors. We don’t know what they will do to the interior, but changes might revolve around the two screens, and the upholstery and trim.
Still based on the MLB Evo architecture, which makes it mechanically related to the Audi Q7 and Q8, Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe, Lamborghini Urus, and Bentley Bentayga, the 2024 Touareg is largely expected with the same powertrain lineup. Some units might be updated with emphasis on making them less polluting and more frugal, and overall, it will still be offered with the usual gasoline lineup and a few plug-in hybrids. Chances are that Europe might get at least one diesel, which could be the last of its kind to ever power this model.
Volkswagen’s facelifted Touareg is likely a few months away, as it should premiere later this year. Subsequently, it will start making its way to dealers in selected markets, and it might launch in Europe first. As you already know, the Touareg is no longer available in the United States, and the 2024 model will not mark its return to our market. That said, customers wanting a large VW SUV will have to make do with the Atlas, which is a $35,150 affair, before destination and dealer fees.
