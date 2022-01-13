The Used Car Market Is So Bad People Ask $74,000 for a Dieselgate Volkswagen

Volkswagen has stopped selling diesel vehicles in the U.S. a long time ago, but you can still find a surprising number of TDI-powered vehicles on dealers’ lots. Some of them are barely driven at all, but they come with crazy prices. In the case of a 500-miles VW Touareg, this means $74,000, which is $20,000 over the original sticker price.
Dieselgate is the scandal that put the EV revolution in motion, and we can credit Volkswagen for this and more. As part of the settlements, the German carmaker not only vowed to develop clean electric vehicles but has also started building EV charging stations. In the meantime, dirty diesel vehicles were withdrawn from the market in expectation of a fix or a solution to their smoking habits.
With used cars being in huge demand right now, there’s little wonder these cars started to surface on the market. We’re talking hundreds of thousands of diesel vehicles, many of them being brand new, while others have received some kind of fix. But they’re not cheap, as dealers are really into making money these days. A 2016 Volkswagen Touareg TDI for sale on Cars.com is expected to make $73,900. This is more than $20,000 above the original sticker price.
We don’t argue with the car, especially as it only has 506 miles on the odometer. Although understated, the Touareg is a fairly capable off-roader, able to tow 7,700 pounds. But that eye-watering price? It doesn’t help the car sat for years in a parking lot or that its reputation was tainted by the diesel scandal. Not to mention there’s no guarantee the car will run problem-free after you drive it home. For years to come.
Well, as crazy as it seems, this is not just an isolated example. Take this Edmunds listing and you’ll find a lot of low mileage Touaregs waiting for customers ready to pay more than $60,000 for the pleasure of driving an exotic, polluting German crossover that isn't sold anymore. And if SUVs are not your thing, rest assured there are lots of other diesel cars with a Volkswagen badge out there waiting for a generous new owner.
