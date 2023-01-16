Premium Rover Sedan and Luxuriously Edgy Lagonda Spring Back to Digital EV Life

While the Brits are not exactly great at keeping their brands under UK patronage, they can still be represented by some of the greatest nameplates in automotive history.
Sure, when vying for the car stratosphere, the Aston Martin, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce trio immediately spring to mind – just like you would automatically think of Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz when dreaming about premium German carmakers. Alas, that does not mean the former are the coolest brands from England.
There is also the Jaguar Land Rover automaker, for example. All of them are now foreign-owned, so even if these companies felt decidedly patriotic, they would still need external approval before even trying to cook up a revival, or two. Luckily, no such nuisances occurred during the imaginative thought process of these digital creations.
Instead, let us meet the virtual artist behind Larson Design (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media), who brings to life his CGI visions of Rover and Lagonda EV revivals in between a series of vintage illustrations (1959 Cadillac sedan in Inverness Green Iridescent and Lambo Countach). Anyway, the pixel master’s British endeavor is just a bit more contemporary, as it mostly revolves around the fabled late 1970s-early 1980s.
Back then, Aston Martin was producing the Lagonda full-size four-door luxury saloon (1976-1990) fitted with a 5.3-liter V8 and packing an extreme wedge-shaped design that contrasted sharply with many other luxury cars of the era. The author’s first base of CGI operation is a 1981 Aston Martin Lagonda, and his gist revolves around the fabled ‘what if’ situation. In this instance, his thoughts center around Aston Martin bringing back the edgy yet cool limousine with the sharp styling of the 1980s and the latest technology – of course, of the EV variety.
Next up, there is also a Rover idea to accompany the Lagonda resurrection that basically CGI-ignores the contemporary Taraf spiritual successor. As such, his second British revival focuses on the 1976-1986 Rover 3500 (SD1) – the executive car series created under the Specialist Division (later on rebranded as Jaguar-Rover-Triumph) of British Leyland. The final Rover vehicle produced at the historic manufacturing site of Solihull was a five-door hatchback/liftback design that also reached North America after a decade-long absence of the Rover brand.
Alas, today Rover cars are no more since the label has been discontinued by its current owner Jaguar Land Rover almost two decades ago, in 2005. As always, such trifle matters do not matter to CGI experts, and such is the case here as well, with the SD1 project rekindled under the same Rover umbrella for a 2023 Rover 3500 Vitesse packing the latest EV technology. Well, who knows if these two could buck the current trend of moving away from passenger cars to crossovers, SUVs, and trucks?
There is also the Jaguar Land Rover automaker, for example. All of them are now foreign-owned, so even if these companies felt decidedly patriotic, they would still need external approval before even trying to cook up a revival, or two. Luckily, no such nuisances occurred during the imaginative thought process of these digital creations.
Instead, let us meet the virtual artist behind Larson Design (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media), who brings to life his CGI visions of Rover and Lagonda EV revivals in between a series of vintage illustrations (1959 Cadillac sedan in Inverness Green Iridescent and Lambo Countach). Anyway, the pixel master’s British endeavor is just a bit more contemporary, as it mostly revolves around the fabled late 1970s-early 1980s.
Back then, Aston Martin was producing the Lagonda full-size four-door luxury saloon (1976-1990) fitted with a 5.3-liter V8 and packing an extreme wedge-shaped design that contrasted sharply with many other luxury cars of the era. The author’s first base of CGI operation is a 1981 Aston Martin Lagonda, and his gist revolves around the fabled ‘what if’ situation. In this instance, his thoughts center around Aston Martin bringing back the edgy yet cool limousine with the sharp styling of the 1980s and the latest technology – of course, of the EV variety.
Next up, there is also a Rover idea to accompany the Lagonda resurrection that basically CGI-ignores the contemporary Taraf spiritual successor. As such, his second British revival focuses on the 1976-1986 Rover 3500 (SD1) – the executive car series created under the Specialist Division (later on rebranded as Jaguar-Rover-Triumph) of British Leyland. The final Rover vehicle produced at the historic manufacturing site of Solihull was a five-door hatchback/liftback design that also reached North America after a decade-long absence of the Rover brand.
Alas, today Rover cars are no more since the label has been discontinued by its current owner Jaguar Land Rover almost two decades ago, in 2005. As always, such trifle matters do not matter to CGI experts, and such is the case here as well, with the SD1 project rekindled under the same Rover umbrella for a 2023 Rover 3500 Vitesse packing the latest EV technology. Well, who knows if these two could buck the current trend of moving away from passenger cars to crossovers, SUVs, and trucks?