Spectacular-Looking 2023 Audi RS 7 Reveals Its Dark Side in This In-Depth Look

Audi’s RS 7 Sportback can be safely described as a lean, mean, and enticing machine. Sporting a feisty four-liter V8 engine and a clever all-wheel-drive system which almost everybody knows what it’s called, this German land rocket can reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 3.6 seconds. But, for some gearheads, it’s not enough.
Nor is the recently introduced RS 7 Sportback performance, which comes with 30 hp (30 ps) more. This horsepower bump helps it shave off 0.2 seconds of the 0-62 mph time. So, what do they choose? Let’s take a look.
Now in its second generation, the Audi RS 7 Sportback is arguably one of the best vehicles manufactured by the Ingolstadt-based company. Having a power output of 600 hp (608 ps) and a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph), the four-door model can simultaneously blend in everyday traffic and allow the driver to experience noise- and speed-based thrills on the track.
Unfortunately for Audi and its cool logo put on the RS 7, Mercedes-AMG outranks it when it comes to V8-equipped high-performance models that can burn rubber like there’s no tomorrow – the GT 63 S puts out 630 hp (639 ps). However, it is on par with BMW’s M5 (or M8) 4.4-liter powerplant output of 600 hp (608 ps). But don’t lose hope. The recently introduced Audi RS 7 Sportback performance comes with 621 hp (630 ps), which almost ties it with the Merc and puts it on par with BMW’s Competition models.
Despite all that, some non-performance RS 7 owners don’t think too much about BMW and Mercedes and want to make a couple of additions to their already powerful and capable vehicles just because they can. A good example comes from… Poland! Yes, that’s right – Eastern Europe. There’s an impressive car scene under development in that part of the world. Enthusiasts are constantly trying to one-up manufacturers and want to offer customers more customization options that enhance the looks, the performance, or both.
That’s what happened with this 2023 RS 7. The owner decided to upgrade it mostly visually, so tuners added a couple of things. The Audi was left with a couple of passionate Polish guys and gals, and they had at it. In the end, a couple of cool things like the one-piece wheels were put on the car. Also known as forged monoblock wheels, these are made from a single piece of T6-6061 aluminum. The designation indicates that the aluminum was artificially aged for maximum strength, so the wheels are very stiff.
This particular RS 7 has also been wrapped in an attractive matte black and a subtle aerodynamic body kit has been supplied by a local company to complement the new color. Together with the lowered suspension, all the enhancements have been sourced from Poland. So, you’re looking at a German sports car tastily augmented by the neighbors from the East.
The vehicle you’re about to admire in the crisp video down below also sports an Akrapovic exhaust system, which is a Slovenian-based company. You ought to give it a hear since it sounds phenomenal!
Finally, the interlocking rings found on the RS 7’s grille remind fans about what once represented a phenomenal decision for Germany’s auto industry – four carmakers turned into one. Most, however, know Audi for its quattro all-wheel-drive system, which enabled them to win many competitions between 1978 and 1987, a period that became known in the automotive space as “the quattro era.”
