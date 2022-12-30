Watching This Ultra-Fast Wagon Hit Its Top Speed on the Autobahn Will Make You Dizzy

That is especially if you had too much to eat during the Winter Holidays, and if you suffer from car sickness. But what model are we talking about? Why, that’s obviously an Audi, as the four rings on the steering wheel tell the average Joe and an RS 6 Avant to the rest of us.
And it is the ‘RS’ in its name that means everything, because the moniker is only applied to the fastest and most powerful models made by the Ingolstadt company.
Compared to the normal A6 Avants, with Avant being slang for wagon or estate over at Audi, the RS 6 has a retuned chassis, with a much stiffer suspension. The brakes are bigger, as the vehicle has to stop properly too, and just in case you forgot, it has a V8 up front – mounted a bit too close to the grille and too far from the dashboard as some enthusiasts would tell you.
But that’s a different story altogether, one that is worthy of a full review, sprinkled by some technicalities, and in this instance, this RS 6 Avant was subjected to a top speed run. The entire video was shot from the cockpit, and it shows the super wagon hit some dizzying speeds. Towards the end of the footage, the speedometer read 324 kph (201 mph), and that is pretty much on par with the modern-day supercar establishment.
Assisted by two turbos, and hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive, the engine pumps out 560 ps (552 hp / 412 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque, or better said used to when it rolled off the line. As for this example, it is said to have much more than that available via the right pedal, with AutoTopNL, which has signed the video embedded down below, claiming that it now boasts 700 ps (690 hp / 515 kW). As a result, it could give some full-blown exotics a run for their money on a good day and with a skilled driver behind the wheel.
Before wrapping it up and calling it a story, we have to highlight the fact that you are not looking at the latest generation RS 6 Avant, but at the previous one, which was born between 2013 and 2018. It builds on the Volkswagen Group’s MLB platform, which is less advanced than its successor’s MLB EVO, and was offered in a single body style, with a long roof and five doors, which made it a direct rival to the likes of the Mercedes-AMG E 63 Estate. Despite the sleek styling, this is one heavyweight contender, as it tips the scales at almost 2 tons (4,400+ lbs). Unlike the C8, the C7 RS 6 was not offered in the United States.
