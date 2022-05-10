Lamborghini Huracan STO Drag Races Tuned Audi RS 6 Avant, Natural Aspiration Wins

The Audi RS 6 Avant is a tremendously powerful car that seats five adults in comfort along with a normal-sized canine in the trunk. The high-performance wagon in the featured clip isn’t your regular RS 6, though, but the Johann Abt Signature Edition, of which 64 were produced.
A four-wheeled celebration of the German tuner’s 125th anniversary, this fellow produces a simply ridiculous 789 horsepower (800 ps) and 723 pound-feet (980 Nm) over a broader range than the factory specification.
Tipping the scales at 2,150 kilograms, which is 4,740 pounds over in the United States, the no-nonsense longroof costs in the ballpark of 280,000 euros or $295,000 at current exchange rates. Rated at 2.9 seconds to 100 kilometers per hour (make that 62 miles per hour), the “ABT RS6 Johann Abt Signature Edition” tops 330 kilometers per hour (205 miles per hour).
On the other lane of the runway, a V10-engined supercar is much obliged to accept the force-fed wagon’s challenge. Arguably the most driver-oriented Huracan entitled to wear a license plate, the Super Trofeo Omologata boasts a dual-clutch box instead of a torque-converter automatic.
It’s also rear-wheel drive rather than all-wheel drive. Daniel Abt, the owner of this Huracan STO, lists the mid-engine sensation’s dry weight as 1,339 kilograms (2,952 pounds). The former racing driver further lists 650 metric ponies even though the 5.2-liter V10 actually makes 640 ps (631 horsepower). Torque is rated at 565 Nm (417 pound-feet).
Given these circumstances, it’s hard to put the finger on which is the quicker car in the quarter-mile. Thankfully for us, Daniel and his buddy have squeezed out 10.84 seconds from the Lamborghini and 10.96 seconds from the modified Audi. The Huracan STO is quicker in the half-mile as well, but not by a huge margin. More specifically, 16.88 vs. 17.15 seconds.
Launch-wise, the four-ringed superwagon recorded 3.08 seconds to 100 clicks while the rear-wheel-drive supercar couldn’t, exceed 3.28 seconds.
