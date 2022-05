Lamborghini Huracan STO Drag Races Tuned Audi RS 6 Avant, Natural Aspiration Wins

A four-wheeled celebration of the German tuner’s 125th anniversary, this fellow produces a simply ridiculous 789 horsepower (800 ps) and 723 pound-feet (980 Nm) over a broader range than the factory specification.Tipping the scales at 2,150 kilograms, which is 4,740 pounds over in the United States, the no-nonsense longroof costs in the ballpark of 280,000 euros or $295,000 at current exchange rates. Rated at 2.9 seconds to 100 kilometers per hour (make that 62 miles per hour), the “ ABT RS6 Johann Abt Signature Edition ” tops 330 kilometers per hour (205 miles per hour).On the other lane of the runway, a V10-engined supercar is much obliged to accept the force-fed wagon’s challenge. Arguably the most driver-oriented Huracan entitled to wear a license plate, the Super Trofeo Omologata boasts a dual-clutch box instead of a torque-converter automatic.It’s also rear-wheel drive rather than all-wheel drive. Daniel Abt, the owner of this Huracan STO, lists the mid-engine sensation’s dry weight as 1,339 kilograms (2,952 pounds). The former racing driver further lists 650 metric ponies even though the 5.2-liter V10 actually makes 640 ps (631 horsepower). Torque is rated at 565 Nm (417 pound-feet).Given these circumstances, it’s hard to put the finger on which is the quicker car in the quarter-mile. Thankfully for us, Daniel and his buddy have squeezed out 10.84 seconds from the Lamborghini and 10.96 seconds from the modified Audi. The Huracan STO is quicker in the half-mile as well, but not by a huge margin. More specifically, 16.88 vs. 17.15 seconds.Launch-wise, the four-ringed superwagon recorded 3.08 seconds to 100 clicks while the rear-wheel-drive supercar couldn’t, exceed 3.28 seconds.