Forget About Supercars, Ancient Arenas Lets You Race Chariots in Ancient Rome

Slitherine is an iconic name in the videogame space, especially among fans of the strategy genre. During its latest Home of Wargamers showcase, the publisher bolstered its roster of upcoming titles by revealing two new strategy games.
The two unannounced games introduced earlier today during Slitherine’s show are Ancient Arenas: Chariots and Field of Glory: Kingdoms. The latter is a traditional strategy game, which encompasses more than two centuries of epic European, African, and Middle Eastern history.
However, the former mixes racing and management elements, which makes it rather unusual for a publisher like Slitherine. Ancient Arenas: Chariots is a chariot racing simulator coming soon to PC. The game is considered a spiritual success to 2014’s Qvadriga, a turn-based game where players upgrade their chariots, train their horses, and ask favors from the gods for the best chance at victory.
In Ancient Arenas: Chariots, you’re not just going to be racing, but also expand and upgrade your mansion to build, trade, research, explore, and train more efficiently. It’s kind of a all-in-one deal for those looking a full racing experience, as they will learn how to manage their team and gain the upper hand over the competition.
The game will feature multiple factions, so players can choose to become a horse master, an expert craftsman, or perhaps a trainer of Aurigas, among other things. Each faction has a different gameplay style, so there’s variations if you don’t like specific aspects of the game.
Of course, the goal of the game is to climb to the top against the best athletes. The main focus remains the part where you race and driver your chariot on dozens of tracks throughout various regions of the Roman empire. Also, developer Creative Forge announced the game will have a multiplayer mode too.
Although Ancient Arenas: Chariots doesn’t have a release date yet, if you think this is something you’d play, you can wishlist the game on Steam right now.
