The Ultimate Hot Wheels Drag Race Takes Place in a Backyard, It's a 64-Car Battle Royale

Watching over an hour of Hot Wheels racing on YouTube doesn’t seem like the most productive activity to engage in. But somehow these guys make you do it with their entertaining homemade mega track built in their backyard.
If you are a fan of Hot Wheels, LEGO, Trackmania, Minecraft, Matchbox, train rides, roller coasters, and anything else related to the aforementioned, then you’ve got to visit the Backyard Racing YouTube channel. It belongs to two brothers who are so passionate about this stuff that they’ve decided to dedicate a significant amount of their time to building Hot Wheels tracks.
Most of the time, these complex structures are erected in their own backyard, although they also built one in a magical-looking treehouse. Their first track was 30 ft (9 m) high and took them one month to complete, which is not surprising given the number of details they all include. Two weeks were required just for designing the track.
Backyard Racing uses a variety of materials for building the Hot Wheels tracks: wood, ladders, tubes, popsicle sticks, string, gutters, magnets, Jenga blocks, zip-ties, Hot Wheels products, and a lot of other household items.
We’ve already seen a bunch of interesting tracks from Backyard Racing, being offered the view of the car and going through the entire lap as if we were behind the wheel. But the latest project of the two brothers is even more exciting than the rest.
Backyard Racing built a 100 ft (30 m) mega track with four lanes and raced 64 cars on it. This particular race was named the “64 Car Battle Royale” and it will take you over 63 minutes to watch it from start to finish. The toy cars raced in groups and the top two cars in each group moved on to the next round.
And don’t think there aren’t people out there bored enough to watch this, because you’d be wrong, as the YouTube comments clearly show it.
I’ll leave the video below, just in case you’ve got an hour or so to kill.
