BMW M4 Drag Races Jaguar F-Type, Surprises Ensue

Passionately individual, the F-Type is a rather old fellow. Based on the D6a platform, developed from the XK grand tourer’s aluminum backbone, the British sports car will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023.
It’s also safe to assume the AJ-V8 will die with the F-Type, an engine architecture introduced by the Leaping Cat of Coventry in 1996 when the Ford Motor Company was calling the shots. The car in the featured clip is the R, which stands for 5.0-liter V8 and a supercharger for good measure.
Although the configurator says 575 horsepower, that’s actually metric horsepower. Over in the United States, the direct-injected engine makes 567 ponies at 6,500 revolutions per minute and 516 pound-feet (700 Nm) of torque from 3,500 through 5,000 revolutions per minute. Only available with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, the range-topping spec also happens to be rather heavy at 3,920 pounds (1,778 kgs).
Priced at $108,500 excluding destination charge and optional extras, the F-Type R P575 Coupe is much obliged to reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 186 mph (300 kph).
On the other lane of the runway, that’s a mid-tier M4, the Competition with rear-wheel drive rather than M xDrive. An exceptionally quick machine that’s been proven on the dyno to make more power than advertised, the G82 in this particular specification is currently listed at $74,900 with 503 ponies at 6,250 rpm and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) at 2,750 to 5,500 rpm.
Tipping the scales at 3,880 pounds (1,760 kilograms), the M4 Competition shares the eight-speed automatic transmission with the F-Type R P575. The question is, can the Bavarian coupe obliterate the Jag in the quarter mile?
That’s a “depends” based on a multitude of factors, including the poor reactions of the gentleman behind the steering wheel of the M4 Competition. Out of three digs, the Jaguar wins two. But in the roll from 50 kilometers per hour (about 30 mph), the tables turn in the Bimmer’s favor.
