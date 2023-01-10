2022 Was an Electrifying Year for the Audi e-tron Lineup

The future of the automobile industry moves steadily towards an electric future. More and more manufacturers are electrifying their lineups, and Audi is one of them. The German premium manufacturer is taking big steps towards delivering green vehicles to the masses, and sales figures for 2022 back that up.
Last year, Audi sold 1.61 million vehicles, out of which 118,196 were electric models. At first glance, that might not seem like much, but, compared to 2021, that is an increase of 42.8 percent, which is impressive, to say the least.
What makes this number even more remarkable is that this growth happened during a pretty bleak year for the automotive industry, with major bottlenecks caused by supply chain issues and logistical nightmares.
The increased interest in electric vehicles, especially from Audi, is even clearer when you look at the sales in every region. Just in Germany, Audi had an increase of 87.8 percent for fully electric vehicles. In the U.S., 16,177 Audi EVs were sold in 2022, 47.3 percent more than in 2021, and even in China we saw a significant rise in sales.
As for the rest of the world, an increase of 90.2 percent for electric Audis sold is nothing short of outstanding, with the Middle East leading the way with a growth of 47.9 percent, and India following alongside Taiwan.
This success comes as no surprise when we take into consideration the manufacturer's electric portfolio, the biggest one on the market at the moment. The Q4 e-tron, the e-tron GT, and the e-tron were the stars of the 2022 sales all over the world.
For 2023, this roster might only get bigger, with the arrival of the Q8 e-tron. With a lot of pre-orders already received, we can be certain that it will enjoy a lot of success all over the world.
With a track record like this one, it is safe to say that Audi is quickly moving towards their all-electric goal. It is enough to look at the increase in sales from 2021 to 2022 to confirm that their plan to introduce only electric cars to the global market by 2026 isn’t far-fetched at all.
Audi enjoyed success in the sale of cars with internal combustion engines too, with the A3, A4, and Q5 leading the way in this segment. Their growth in sales also rubbed off on the Audi Sport department, with 30.8 percent more vehicles sold in Europe and a record-breaking 43 percent increase in their home territory.
While this electrification might be sad for the old-school petrolhead, we must understand that it is inevitable. We all love the sound of a big V8 or a screaming V10, but we must keep in mind that sustainable energy is the future, and there is a lot to be excited about.
Electric vehicles are getting faster and safer, though not necessarily lighter due to the presence of a battery pack. They provide good driving dynamics while not sacrificing comfort or safety, so let’s keep an open mind.
What makes this number even more remarkable is that this growth happened during a pretty bleak year for the automotive industry, with major bottlenecks caused by supply chain issues and logistical nightmares.
The increased interest in electric vehicles, especially from Audi, is even clearer when you look at the sales in every region. Just in Germany, Audi had an increase of 87.8 percent for fully electric vehicles. In the U.S., 16,177 Audi EVs were sold in 2022, 47.3 percent more than in 2021, and even in China we saw a significant rise in sales.
As for the rest of the world, an increase of 90.2 percent for electric Audis sold is nothing short of outstanding, with the Middle East leading the way with a growth of 47.9 percent, and India following alongside Taiwan.
This success comes as no surprise when we take into consideration the manufacturer's electric portfolio, the biggest one on the market at the moment. The Q4 e-tron, the e-tron GT, and the e-tron were the stars of the 2022 sales all over the world.
For 2023, this roster might only get bigger, with the arrival of the Q8 e-tron. With a lot of pre-orders already received, we can be certain that it will enjoy a lot of success all over the world.
With a track record like this one, it is safe to say that Audi is quickly moving towards their all-electric goal. It is enough to look at the increase in sales from 2021 to 2022 to confirm that their plan to introduce only electric cars to the global market by 2026 isn’t far-fetched at all.
Audi enjoyed success in the sale of cars with internal combustion engines too, with the A3, A4, and Q5 leading the way in this segment. Their growth in sales also rubbed off on the Audi Sport department, with 30.8 percent more vehicles sold in Europe and a record-breaking 43 percent increase in their home territory.
While this electrification might be sad for the old-school petrolhead, we must understand that it is inevitable. We all love the sound of a big V8 or a screaming V10, but we must keep in mind that sustainable energy is the future, and there is a lot to be excited about.
Electric vehicles are getting faster and safer, though not necessarily lighter due to the presence of a battery pack. They provide good driving dynamics while not sacrificing comfort or safety, so let’s keep an open mind.