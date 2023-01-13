Mansory's Audi RS 6 Avant Is a V8-Powered Mint

After presenting that rather pretty, in a very hairy-chested way, Rolls-Royce Wraith last week, Mansory took to social media a few days ago to unveil yet another stunning creation: an Audi RS 6 Avant.
The executive performance wagon follows the controversial tuner’s usual recipe of sharp angles, made possible by the aftermarket add-ons, sprinkling everything with new wheels, suspension that has brought the body a bit closer to the ground, an interior makeover, and something that is rather rare for a car modified by Mansory: a power boost.
Starting in the looks department, we can see that the hood is more aggressive than the stock one. There are new grille surrounds, additional attachments in the front bumper, including that sharp apron, similarly-styled side skirts, and a four-fin diffuser. The latter still incorporates the quad exhaust tips, and it has a touch of mint, just like the chin spoiler, side skirts, and a few other elements that contrast the Daytona Gray body. A pair of spoilers decorate the tailgate, and even if they don’t look oversized, the wheels measure 22 inches in diagonal.
Sporting a similar color scheme to the exterior, the cockpit has been bathed in Alcantara by Mansory. The material can be seen on the seats, central armrest, steering wheel, and top end of the dashboard, and it has minty piping. The same lively hue was used on the seatbelts, and on the steering wheel’s 12 o’clock marking. The usual amount of carbon fiber is present here, next to new aluminum pedals and footrest. The fresh floor mats, and the tuner’s logo on the steering wheel, and perhaps on other elements of the interior, round off the makeover here.
As for the final touch, it comes in the form of a power boost that we do not know how it was achieved. Still, we are probably looking at new/upgraded turbos, and a software remap, complete with a few other bits and bobs, which have lifted the output and torque numbers to 780 ps (769 hp / 574 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft).
According to the social media post shared down below, the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration is now dealt with in 3.0 seconds, six-tenths of a second quicker than the stock RS 6 Avant, whose twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 kicks out 600 ps (592 hp / 441 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. Everything is transferred to the quattro all-wheel drive system through an eight-speed automatic transmission, and the car tops out at up to 305 kph (190 mph).
The RS 6 Avant sits at the top of the brand’s A6 family, and it starts at $121,900 in the United States. The lineup also comprises the jacked-up A6 Allroad, which can be yours from $67,900, and the S6 Sedan and A6 Sedan, priced from $73,700 and $56,900 respectively.
