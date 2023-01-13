Manchester United Star Marcus Rashford Is Selling His Mercedes-AMG G 63 Brabus

Athletes and cars go hand in hand, and soccer players live by that rule as well, buying and selling the most popular models. And Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is now parting ways with his Mercedes-AMG G 63 Brabus.
Soccer players usually buy many cars so they could flaunt them on their way to training or games. And Marcus Rashford, who plays for Manchester United, also checks those boxes.
But it looks like he has decided to part ways with one of his cars, his 2020 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Brabus. Rashford was seen often driving the rugged off-roader to Man United's Carrington training ground, but all the updates he had gotten thanks to the Brabus package weren’t enough for the G-Wagen to stay in his garage.
The Mercedes-AMG G 63 is a very popular choice among athletes, celebrities, and other car connoisseurs. And, with the Brabus package, which gives it a power boost, it’s even more interesting.
When it drives through the gate of the factory located in Graz, Austria, the G-Wagen has a 4.0-liter twin-turbo engine which sends 577 horsepower (575 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all four wheels via a nine-speed 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission.
But the Brabus 800 package, which is what Rashford got for his G-Wagen, takes it all the way up to around 789 horsepower (800 ps). The additional power helps it be even faster, despite the heavy frame of the boxy model. It can now go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.1 seconds, with a top speed of 200 mph (322 kph). In comparison, the standard G-Wagen needs 4.5 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) and can reach a top speed of 137 mph (220 kph).
The Sun reports the athlete initially paid £667,000 (a bit over $810,000) for his G-Wagen with all its upgrades, but he's now selling it for more than halfway he paid for, with a price of £299,995 ($365,343 at today's exchange rate). Rashford was its only owner and it only has 10,933 mi (6,794 km) on the clock.
According to Motorclass, which holds the sale, the G-Wagen is from the 2020 model year. It is wrapped in Satin Black and sports a black interior with the G Manufaktur Black Piano Lacquer trim. It features the Night package, which replaced the regular chrome accents with black ones. It also comes with a sliding sunroof, a carbon interior package and carbon fiber steering wheel, multi-color skylight headliner similar to that of the Rolls-Royce models and rear entertainment package.
The Brabus package includes badging, a carbon fiber hood, and carbon fiber spare wheel cover, plus the aforementioned power boost.
Besides the G-Wagen, over the years, the soccer star has driven an Audi A3, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe, a Mercedes-Benz CLA, and a Range Rover Velar.
The reason why he’s probably selling his off-roader is that he recently splashed on two new cars, a McLaren 765LT and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge.
