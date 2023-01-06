Tuned Rolls-Royce Wraith Is Not Bad at All, Nice Job, Mansory!

We’ve become used to bashing Mansory’s projects, as most of them look ridiculous. However, every once in a while, the controversial tuner manages to surprise us in a very good way, like an old spouse who decides to spice up the relationship.
The hotel room, in this instance, was a photo studio, and the chosen attire was designed by Mansory, and suits Rolls-Royce Wraith like a glove, especially with the satin gray look, which is the dominating hue on the outside. Some parts of the exterior have a forged carbon look, and there are a few yellow accents too, including those on the wheels, and the pinstripe for some well-deserved contrast.
At the front, it has a tweaked bumper, with a new central air intake that resembles that opulent grille, as well as new side trim, and an apron with rather small side blades attached to it. New attachments decorate the front fenders, and the side skirts came from the aftermarket world. Out back, Mansory has fitted it with two spoilers, one on the trunk lid, and the other above the rear windscreen. The bumper trim is new, and so is the diffuser, with an additional brake light incorporated in the middle, and new exhaust tips.
The hood, spoilers, diffuser, trim above the rear license plate, and a few other bits and bobs have a forged carbon look. The luxury grand tourer rides a bit closer to the ground, or so it appears anyway, and it has new wheels, with a multi-spoke pattern, Mansory center caps, and a much larger diameter than the stock ones, wrapped in Michelin rubber. They may complete the look on the outside, but the alloys are not the final touch, because the cockpit has been completely reupholstered.
Opening the door reveals what the tuner calls a “fresh lemon interior.” Bathed in high-end leather with a yellow look, wrapped around most touchable surfaces, from the seats, dashboard, center console, door cards, steering wheel, pillars, sun visors, headliner, and so on, it has a few carbon accents too, and some metal trim. The yellow leather upholstery has white piping on it, and Mansory’s logo bedecks the steering wheel and seatbelts.
Probably tuned for one of their customers, otherwise they would have likely said that it is for sale, this Rolls-Royce Wraith seems to have remained unmolested under the hood. That is where the 6.6-liter V12 engine lies, with two turbos, which enables the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in a little under 5 seconds. That’s not bad at all once you factor in that this is no sprinter in disguise, although it does have the power numbers on its side, with 624 hp (633 ps / 466 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque produced.
