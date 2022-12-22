Audi Charging Service Launching 2023, Three Tariffs Available

Volkswagen Group-owned Audi has fully embraced all-electric vehicles. By 2026, every new Audi will be fully electric in the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe. In preparation for this change, the four-ringed brand intends to roll out Audi charging service on January 1st, 2023.
No fewer than 27 countries will benefit from the Audi charging service, and no fewer than 400,000 charging points will be available across the continent. More than 800 charge point operators are highlighted, including Ionity, which currently operates around 1,900 high-performance chargers.
Replaced e-tron Charging Service, Audi charging service wouldn’t have been possible without the Charging subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group and the Volkswagen Group-owned Elli brand. The Ingolstadt-based automaker will offer three competitively priced tariffs in the first instance.
Basic is the lowest tier available. Over in the United Kingdom, it’s offered under a 12-month contract period with charging fees of between £0.48 per kWh for AC charging and £0.69 per kWh for Ionity high-performance charging. The middle tier is called plus. It comes with a monthly fee of £6.95 in this part of the world, and better fees for AC and DC charging. However, the Ionity HPC fee per kWh is unchanged from the basic tariff.
The £12.95 per month pro tariff comes with charging fees of £0.35 for AC charging, £0.43 for DC charging, and £0.31 for Ionity HPC. As you might have guessed by now, basic targets EV owners who mostly charge at home, whereas pro targets EV owners who spend more time on the road.
Country-specific prices apply when charging abroad, giving owners full transparency of the costs they can expect before leaving their country of residence. The location of compatible charging stations is easily accessible through the Multi Media Interface of the vehicle. Charging stations can be unlocked and the charging process started with an RFID card or an app.
Coming sometime in 2023 to the Q4 e-tron and Q8 e-tron, the Plug & Share function allows the charging process to start automatically once the connector is plugged into the vehicle. How come? Well, an encrypted connection between vehicle and charging station makes it all possible.
The myAudi app is designed to manage the Audi charging service contract. Users can also switch to a different tariff on the go if necessary. Of course, Audi charging service is further intended for PHEV owners.
Current plug-in hybrids produced by Audi include the A3 Sportback (a.k.a. five doors), A6 Sedan and Avant, A7 Sportback, A8 and A8 L (long wheelbase), Q3 and Q3 Sportback, Q5 and Q5 Sportback, Q7, and Q8, all brought under the TFSI e umbrella. Electric vehicles aren’t as numerous, though, starting with the range-topping e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT. Lower down the spectrum, Audi offers the SQ8 and SQ8 Sportback e-tron, Q8 and Q8 Sportback e-tron, as well as the compact-sized Q4 and Q4 Sportback e-tron.
Replaced e-tron Charging Service, Audi charging service wouldn’t have been possible without the Charging subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group and the Volkswagen Group-owned Elli brand. The Ingolstadt-based automaker will offer three competitively priced tariffs in the first instance.
Basic is the lowest tier available. Over in the United Kingdom, it’s offered under a 12-month contract period with charging fees of between £0.48 per kWh for AC charging and £0.69 per kWh for Ionity high-performance charging. The middle tier is called plus. It comes with a monthly fee of £6.95 in this part of the world, and better fees for AC and DC charging. However, the Ionity HPC fee per kWh is unchanged from the basic tariff.
The £12.95 per month pro tariff comes with charging fees of £0.35 for AC charging, £0.43 for DC charging, and £0.31 for Ionity HPC. As you might have guessed by now, basic targets EV owners who mostly charge at home, whereas pro targets EV owners who spend more time on the road.
Country-specific prices apply when charging abroad, giving owners full transparency of the costs they can expect before leaving their country of residence. The location of compatible charging stations is easily accessible through the Multi Media Interface of the vehicle. Charging stations can be unlocked and the charging process started with an RFID card or an app.
Coming sometime in 2023 to the Q4 e-tron and Q8 e-tron, the Plug & Share function allows the charging process to start automatically once the connector is plugged into the vehicle. How come? Well, an encrypted connection between vehicle and charging station makes it all possible.
The myAudi app is designed to manage the Audi charging service contract. Users can also switch to a different tariff on the go if necessary. Of course, Audi charging service is further intended for PHEV owners.
Current plug-in hybrids produced by Audi include the A3 Sportback (a.k.a. five doors), A6 Sedan and Avant, A7 Sportback, A8 and A8 L (long wheelbase), Q3 and Q3 Sportback, Q5 and Q5 Sportback, Q7, and Q8, all brought under the TFSI e umbrella. Electric vehicles aren’t as numerous, though, starting with the range-topping e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT. Lower down the spectrum, Audi offers the SQ8 and SQ8 Sportback e-tron, Q8 and Q8 Sportback e-tron, as well as the compact-sized Q4 and Q4 Sportback e-tron.