Next-Gen 2025 Audi Q5 Opens Up to the Camera, Cockpit Looks Kind of Cheap

It’s been a while since we last heard anything about the next-generation Q5, but the premium compact crossover from Audi is still being tested, and we now have some images of the interior to show you.
Truth be told, the overall layout isn’t that surprising at all, as there are similarities to other modern vehicles made by the Ingolstadt company. Taking center stage on the dual-layer dashboard is a large central screen for the infotainment system, and it is a touchscreen unit judging by the fingerprints left on it by the driver.
Below it, we can see a ‘quattro’ badge, and further down lie the central air vents, and HVAC controls, with physical buttons and knobs. The center console is home to a cubby too, and what appears to be a push-button gear selector. Behind the new steering wheel, we can see another tablet-like display, which is the digital instrument cluster. The dashboard seems to have been partially wrapped in a dust-gathering fabric, probably replicated on the door cards too, and other parts of the interior.
Moving on to the outside, this 2025 Audi Q5 prototype still had a thick layer of camouflage hiding its design. Nonetheless, we can see that the headlights have a similar shape to the ones of the current iteration, albeit they are brand new, and that the grille looks slightly smaller. The roofline is a bit arched towards the rear, though not that much, because the next Q5 will be joined by the Q5 Sportback for those favoring style over substance with a coupe-like model. Dual tailpipes are visible on the left hand side of the rear bumper, and you should ignore those taillights, because they are not the final production units.
The all-new Audi Q5 will be the last of its kind to get internal combustion engines, and it is expected to launch with a host of mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Over in Europe, it could get one or two diesels too, as such lumps are still quite popular over there, and chances are that a battery-electric variant is nowhere on the horizon. But fret not, because Audi does have the Q6 e-tron in the making for that. The next Q5 was also spotted in the hot SQ5 variant, and that one might get a V6, maybe with mild-hybrid assistance, and perhaps up to 370 hp available via the right pedal.
Understood to be underpinned by an updated version of the MLB Evo architecture, the all-new Audi Q5 is probably around a year or so away from being unveiled. The latest reports indicate that it should premiere sometime in 2024, which would make it a 2025 model by the time it gets its U.S. visa.
Below it, we can see a ‘quattro’ badge, and further down lie the central air vents, and HVAC controls, with physical buttons and knobs. The center console is home to a cubby too, and what appears to be a push-button gear selector. Behind the new steering wheel, we can see another tablet-like display, which is the digital instrument cluster. The dashboard seems to have been partially wrapped in a dust-gathering fabric, probably replicated on the door cards too, and other parts of the interior.
Moving on to the outside, this 2025 Audi Q5 prototype still had a thick layer of camouflage hiding its design. Nonetheless, we can see that the headlights have a similar shape to the ones of the current iteration, albeit they are brand new, and that the grille looks slightly smaller. The roofline is a bit arched towards the rear, though not that much, because the next Q5 will be joined by the Q5 Sportback for those favoring style over substance with a coupe-like model. Dual tailpipes are visible on the left hand side of the rear bumper, and you should ignore those taillights, because they are not the final production units.
The all-new Audi Q5 will be the last of its kind to get internal combustion engines, and it is expected to launch with a host of mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Over in Europe, it could get one or two diesels too, as such lumps are still quite popular over there, and chances are that a battery-electric variant is nowhere on the horizon. But fret not, because Audi does have the Q6 e-tron in the making for that. The next Q5 was also spotted in the hot SQ5 variant, and that one might get a V6, maybe with mild-hybrid assistance, and perhaps up to 370 hp available via the right pedal.
Understood to be underpinned by an updated version of the MLB Evo architecture, the all-new Audi Q5 is probably around a year or so away from being unveiled. The latest reports indicate that it should premiere sometime in 2024, which would make it a 2025 model by the time it gets its U.S. visa.