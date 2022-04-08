2024 Audi Q5 Rendered With Sportback Flair

The Volkswagen Group has recently announced that it’s going to scrap 60 percent of gasoline- and diesel-powered models in the next eight years to focus on electrification. The next-gen Audi Q5 will survive this purge, and we're also certain what’s in the offing for the fourth-generation Q5.
Spied in March 2022 with camouflage obscuring its production-ready bodyshell, the front- and all-wheel-drive crossover will certainly receive a coupe-like sibling that Audi refers to as the Sportback. Indeed, it’s the same nomenclature used to designate extra doors on the Audi A5, S5, and RS 5.
Imagined by pixel artist Bernhard Reichel, the Q5 Sportback design study will have to make do until the Four Rings of Ingolstadt starts testing the real deal. A good-looking crossover on the outside, especially when fitted with the right-sized wheels, the Q5 Sportback will be offered with a selection of four- and six-cylinder mills, including mild- and plug-in hybrid options.
Both CAFE and Euro standards have forced the German automaker to spend millions over millions to develop fuel-sipping trickery without circumventing the law as the Volkswagen Group did prior to Dieselgate. Certain to use an evolution of the MLB vehicle architecture that features longitudinal powerplants instead of the transverse mills employed by the MQB, the upcoming third-generation Q5 appears to borrow a lot of styling traits from the MEB-based Audi Q4 e-tron and the PPE-based Q6 e-tron.
Four-wheel steering is expected, and level two autonomy is a given as well. Considering that Audi will launch only EVs from 2026, the fate of the Q5 and Q5 Sportback after this generation is already sealed. Come 2033, the Volkswagen Group-owned automaker intends to phase out ICE cars.
“The Vorsprung 2030 corporate strategy will ensure that Audi remains viable long into the future,” declared big kahuna Markus Duesmann. “The pace of change in our society is rapidly increasing. That’s why we're accelerating our own transformation,” added the chief executive officer.
