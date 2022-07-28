All-New Audi SQ5 Sporty Crossover Spied Working on Its Tan, Might Be Due in 2024

With Audi already working on the third generation Q5, which will replace the current one that premiered at the 2016 Paris Auto Show, and entered production one year later, it was only natural that the SQ5 would follow it.
Spotted in sunny Spain undergoing hot weather testing, this heavily camouflaged prototype looks a bit more aggressive compared to the usual models. For one, it has four tailpipes, a clear indication that we are indeed looking at the SQ5.
The wide grille, albeit not as big as the one of its predecessor, is flanked by a pair of slim LED headlights. It has vertical air intakes below them, and a central one, with an apron-like piece at the lower part of the bumper. Out back, the reflectors are smaller than before, and the license plate holder still sits in the middle of the tailgate. Don’t mind those odd taillights, because they are provisional.
Our spy photographers couldn’t get close enough to the tester to snap a couple of pictures of the interior. Nonetheless, it is believed to be similar (if not almost identical) to that of the S4. The tablet-like infotainment system is partially visible if you zoom in on certain pictures, and it sits next to the digital instrument cluster that has a free-standing design.
You might be wondering what the upcoming SQ5 hides under the hood, and it is likely the same engine as the S4’s, a V6, maybe assisted by a mild-hybrid system, with up to 370 hp on tap, if the latest reports hold water. That would be around a 20-hp or so improvement over the current iteration, which is capable of hitting 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.7 seconds. The unveiling date is unknown, yet it is expected to premiere sometime in 2024, which would make it a 2025 model year by the time it gets its U.S. visa.
The wide grille, albeit not as big as the one of its predecessor, is flanked by a pair of slim LED headlights. It has vertical air intakes below them, and a central one, with an apron-like piece at the lower part of the bumper. Out back, the reflectors are smaller than before, and the license plate holder still sits in the middle of the tailgate. Don’t mind those odd taillights, because they are provisional.
Our spy photographers couldn’t get close enough to the tester to snap a couple of pictures of the interior. Nonetheless, it is believed to be similar (if not almost identical) to that of the S4. The tablet-like infotainment system is partially visible if you zoom in on certain pictures, and it sits next to the digital instrument cluster that has a free-standing design.
You might be wondering what the upcoming SQ5 hides under the hood, and it is likely the same engine as the S4’s, a V6, maybe assisted by a mild-hybrid system, with up to 370 hp on tap, if the latest reports hold water. That would be around a 20-hp or so improvement over the current iteration, which is capable of hitting 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.7 seconds. The unveiling date is unknown, yet it is expected to premiere sometime in 2024, which would make it a 2025 model year by the time it gets its U.S. visa.