2024 Audi Q5 Spied for the First Time, Will Look Like Its EV Siblings, Has an ICE

Audi has begun testing the next-generation Q5, and its prototype still has an internal combustion engine. The Q5 is one of the company’s most popular models, and it will share its platform with the next A4, which was also spotted testing beside it. The goal is to offer more passenger space, as well as improve efficiency.
The first thing that you will notice is the new front end, which is an evolution of the shapes that Audi has already accustomed us to. But nobody minds anymore, at least not yet, as these are the first spy shots of the upcoming Q5, so only Audi knows exactly what it will look like when it is ready. Soon, we might even have a rendering of it, but that is for another story.
Now, back to the spy shots of the 2024 Audi Q5. As you can see, it seems to have ditched the hexagonal-shaped grille, as shown on the A4 behind it in some images, with something that looks entirely different. It does remind us of some of Audi's EVs, but the grille will still have to be open, at least partially, since an internal combustion engine will sit behind it, and it will need more air than an EV does.
The same familiarity applies to the headlights, which look like the ones offered in the e-tron range, but there is a minor change in design where the side-view mirrors are concerned. The latter are now moved from the doors to the A-pillars.
It may be for enhanced visibility, improved aerodynamics, or even both, but we are sure Audi will point out its advantages once the vehicle is launched.
From a technical perspective, the upcoming Q5 is set to come with most, if not all the engines offered in the A4 range, which is also getting a new generation soon.
In both models, a mild-hybrid setup is expected as standard, while Audi will offer PHEV variants to reduce CO2 emissions average values on a fleet level. There is no word on an electric version just yet (the Q5 e-tron is a China-only version), but give it time.
