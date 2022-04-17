autoevolution
rating:

  • Overall: 4.5/5

2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI

Key Specs
USEU
Cylinders
V6
Displacement
-
Power
250.8(341)/- KW(hp)/RPM
Torque
516.3/1750-3250 lb-ft/RPM
Electrical motor power
-
Electrical motor torque
-
Total maximum power
-
Total maximum torque
-
Fuel System
Turbocharged Direct Injection
Fuel
Diesel
Fuel capacity
-
Fuel capacity (optional)
-
Top Speed
155 mph
Top speed (electrical)
-
Acceleration 0-62 Mph
5.1 s
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Gearbox
8-speed automatic (tiptronic)
Front
Ventilated Discs
Rear
Ventilated Discs
Tire Size
255/45 R20
Unladen Weight
-
Unladen Weight (2)
-
Gross Weight Limit
-
Gross Weight Limit (2)
-
Length
66.5 in
Width
74.5 in
Height
64.3 in
Front/rear Track
63.9/63.5 in
Wheelbase
111.2 in
Ground Clearance
-
Cargo Volume
-
Aerodynamics (Cd)
-
Aerodynamics (frontal area)
-
Turning circle
-
Turning circle (curb to curb)
-
Turning circle (wall to wall)
-
City
-
Highway
-
Combined
33.1 mpg
CO2 Emissions
186 g/km
Power pack
-
Nominal Capacity
-
Maximum Capacity
-
Charger type
-
Charging time (normal)
-
Charging time (quick)
-
Range
-
Low
-
CO2 Emissions (Low)
-
Medium
-
CO2 Emissions (Medium)
-
High
-
CO2 Emissions (High)
-
Extra high
-
CO2 Emissions (Extra high)
-
Combined
-
CO2 Emissions (Combined)
-
Cylinders
V6
Displacement
-
Power
250.8(341)/- KW(hp)/RPM
Torque
700/1750-3250 Nm/RPM
Electrical motor power
-
Electrical motor torque
-
Total maximum power
-
Total maximum torque
-
Fuel System
Turbocharged Direct Injection
Fuel
Diesel
Fuel capacity
-
Fuel capacity (optional)
-
Top Speed
249 km/h
Top speed (electrical)
-
Acceleration 0-62 Mph
5.1 s
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Gearbox
8-speed automatic (tiptronic)
Front
Ventilated Discs
Rear
Ventilated Discs
Tire Size
255/45 R20
Unladen Weight
-
Unladen Weight (2)
-
Gross Weight Limit
-
Gross Weight Limit (2)
-
Length
1689 mm
Width
1892 mm
Height
1633 mm
Front/rear Track
1,623/1,613 mm
Wheelbase
2824 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Cargo Volume
-
Aerodynamics (Cd)
-
Aerodynamics (frontal area)
-
Turning circle
-
Turning circle (curb to curb)
-
Turning circle (wall to wall)
-
City
-
Highway
-
Combined
7.1 L/100Km
CO2 Emissions
186 g/km
Power pack
-
Nominal Capacity
-
Maximum Capacity
-
Charger type
-
Charging time (normal)
-
Charging time (quick)
-
Range
-
Low
-
CO2 Emissions (Low)
-
Medium
-
CO2 Emissions (Medium)
-
High
-
CO2 Emissions (High)
-
Extra high
-
CO2 Emissions (Extra high)
-
Combined
-
CO2 Emissions (Combined)
-
Car reviews:
 

Driven: 2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI: The Beautiful Sovereign

17 Apr 2022, 16:12 UTC ·
The Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI may not be to everyone's taste visually with its fake tailpipes, air intakes and sloping roofline. But its heavy diesel engine may be giving its impressive performance one last time. Our test shows what else the handsome SUV coupe has to offer.
2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI 30 photos
2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI
The Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI fits into a niche that is getting bigger and bigger. BMW occupied it first with the X4, followed by the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé. The market for SUV mid-size coupes doesn't seem to be exhausted yet, which is why we now have the offer from Ingolstadt. The top model of the particularly chic SUV series - or as Audi calls it, the CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle) - also comes with a diesel engine. That makes the Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI particularly interesting for long-distance driving. But what other qualities does the high-rise sports car from Ingolstadt have?Our driving report clarifies this.Design: The Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI makes a statement. Especially in orange
Visually, the Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI clearly identifies itself as number one.Hexagonal grille, high-gloss black accents and mighty 21-inch wheels, turned glossy and with red lettering. Then there are the four generously dimensioned tailpipes, even if they are only fake. Who would like to emphasize this appearance additionally coloured, can do this like with our test vehicle, with an individual paint finish for 2,400 euro.Interior: Uncompromising quality everywhere. Hardly anyone else can do that
Inside the diamond stitching and countless S logos unmistakably indicate the car's rank: The top model in the Q5 family. As is typical for Audi, the workmanship is beyond reproach. Fine materials, clean fits, even the feel is truly a pleasure. In addition the cockpit shines with a 12.3-inch cockpit instrument cluster behind the easy-to-grip sports steering wheel and a 10.1-inch center touchscreen (running good with the latest MIB 3 infotainment software).

The layout of the infotainment controls is simple and has intuitive menus and quick touch responses. But it would have been nicer if the SQ5 had kept the rotary-push knob and not just been operated via touch screen. At least the controls for climate, seat heating and driving modes are exempt from this. Here, there are still quite classic control units, which is an enormous relief.

And what about the space interior? At least in the front row seats are really spacious and comfortable. In I the second row, things are a bit tighter even though the developers have managed to maintain the space despite the roof line sloping down at the rear.Technology: Two turbochargers give the three-liter diesel its boost
The technical highlight of the Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI is also about whispering solidity. Its 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine relies on two turbochargers, only one of which is spooled by exhaust gases in the traditional way. The second turbine is an electrically driven compressor that is supposed to ensure a particularly fast pressure build-up. It draws power from a 48V sub-array that provides the power for the charger's electric motor.

Thanks to the clever combination of superchargers, the orange Audi pumps its 700 Newton meters onto the crankshaft shortly above idle speed. But the diesel also revs willingly in the upper rpm range and unleashes its 341 PS very dynamically. A particular highlight is the restraint at the gas station. You can easily drive the SQ5 TDI around seven liters, which is impressive proof of the quality of this diesel engine.Driving dynamics: How does the Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI drive?
It is less of a sprinter and more of a puller instead. Its power delivery is massive and very sovereign. It is primarily the wide range in which the three-liter SQ5 can call up its power that delights us so much. As we said, this engine pulls the orange SUV coupe forward in all situations.

The sprint time of a good five seconds to 100 km/h (62 mph) seems realistic and intermediate sprints in particular are its prime discipline. The Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI also takes curvy terrain under its wheels, but this form of driving is not its passion. The air suspension with adaptive dampers and the powerful wheels do their best. But the weight can't always be concealed.Ride comfort: The Intercontinental Express
On the other hand, the chassis shines with convincing, but entirely unsporty qualities. The adaptive air suspension refrains from any harshness far from the Sport mode and impresses with great comfort. Despite the gigantic wheel-tire combination (8.5" x 21" with 255/40s), the rolling behavior is of upper-class quality. With the optional double glazing, the acoustics also remain at whisper level.

The Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI is then finally at home on the highway. The interplay of great comfort, quiet acoustics and good infotainment leaves hardly anything to be desired. And even if it does: a lot can be individualized in the vehicle menu. Our taste was especially met with the suspension in Comfort setting and the drive on Dynamic.Conclusion
Of course, the Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI, which is only available as a diesel in Europe, cannot compete with the gasoline-powered competitors Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupé and BMW X4 M40i in terms of sportiness. But the SQ5 should not be dismissed as a lifestyle SUV coupé at first glance. It primarily convinces with its inner values and mature qualities. The centerpiece is and remains the fine diesel engine, which once again delivers an impressive performance. It will be missed at some point.

For this reason, we give the Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI 4.5/5 stars.

The overview:
Pros:
Beefy 340-hp diesel with a mighty 700 Nm.
Fine ride comfort with optional air suspension
Low consumption
Noble finishing
Cons:
High base price and hefty price list for optional extras
Lack of space in the rear
The S in the name only stands for sport to a limited extent


Technical data:
Model: Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI
Engine: Six-cylinder V, 2,967 cc
Output: 251 kW / 341 PS (3,800-3,950 rpm)
Torque: 700 Nm (1,750-3,250 rpm)
Drive: All-wheel drive, eight-speed automatic transmission
Fuel consumption combined (WLTP): 8.5-8.1 l/100km
CO2 emissions combined (WLTP): 223-212 g/km2
Test consumption: 8.7 l/100km
Acceleration (0 – 100km/h / 62 mph): 5.1 s*
Top speed: 250 km/h* (155 mph) limited
Dimensions (L/W/H): 4.69 m/1.89 m/1.63 m
Weight: 2,085 kg*
Base price: from 74,750 Euro in Germany

*Manufacturer's specifications
