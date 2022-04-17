Driven: 2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI: The Beautiful Sovereign
The Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI may not be to everyone's taste visually with its fake tailpipes, air intakes and sloping roofline. But its heavy diesel engine may be giving its impressive performance one last time. Our test shows what else the handsome SUV coupe has to offer.
The Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI fits into a niche that is getting bigger and bigger. BMW occupied it first with the X4, followed by the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé. The market for SUV mid-size coupes doesn't seem to be exhausted yet, which is why we now have the offer from Ingolstadt. The top model of the particularly chic SUV series - or as Audi calls it, the CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle) - also comes with a diesel engine. That makes the Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI particularly interesting for long-distance driving. But what other qualities does the high-rise sports car from Ingolstadt have?Our driving report clarifies this.Design: The Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI makes a statement. Especially in orange
Visually, the Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI clearly identifies itself as number one.Hexagonal grille, high-gloss black accents and mighty 21-inch wheels, turned glossy and with red lettering. Then there are the four generously dimensioned tailpipes, even if they are only fake. Who would like to emphasize this appearance additionally coloured, can do this like with our test vehicle, with an individual paint finish for 2,400 euro.Interior: Uncompromising quality everywhere. Hardly anyone else can do that
Inside the diamond stitching and countless S logos unmistakably indicate the car's rank: The top model in the Q5 family. As is typical for Audi, the workmanship is beyond reproach. Fine materials, clean fits, even the feel is truly a pleasure. In addition the cockpit shines with a 12.3-inch cockpit instrument cluster behind the easy-to-grip sports steering wheel and a 10.1-inch center touchscreen (running good with the latest MIB 3 infotainment software).
And what about the space interior? At least in the front row seats are really spacious and comfortable. In I the second row, things are a bit tighter even though the developers have managed to maintain the space despite the roof line sloping down at the rear.Technology: Two turbochargers give the three-liter diesel its boost
The technical highlight of the Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI is also about whispering solidity. Its 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine relies on two turbochargers, only one of which is spooled by exhaust gases in the traditional way. The second turbine is an electrically driven compressor that is supposed to ensure a particularly fast pressure build-up. It draws power from a 48V sub-array that provides the power for the charger's electric motor.
It is less of a sprinter and more of a puller instead. Its power delivery is massive and very sovereign. It is primarily the wide range in which the three-liter SQ5 can call up its power that delights us so much. As we said, this engine pulls the orange SUV coupe forward in all situations.
The sprint time of a good five seconds to 100 km/h (62 mph) seems realistic and intermediate sprints in particular are its prime discipline. The Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI also takes curvy terrain under its wheels, but this form of driving is not its passion. The air suspension with adaptive dampers and the powerful wheels do their best. But the weight can't always be concealed.Ride comfort: The Intercontinental Express
On the other hand, the chassis shines with convincing, but entirely unsporty qualities. The adaptive air suspension refrains from any harshness far from the Sport mode and impresses with great comfort. Despite the gigantic wheel-tire combination (8.5" x 21" with 255/40s), the rolling behavior is of upper-class quality. With the optional double glazing, the acoustics also remain at whisper level.
Of course, the Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI, which is only available as a diesel in Europe, cannot compete with the gasoline-powered competitors Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupé and BMW X4 M40i in terms of sportiness. But the SQ5 should not be dismissed as a lifestyle SUV coupé at first glance. It primarily convinces with its inner values and mature qualities. The centerpiece is and remains the fine diesel engine, which once again delivers an impressive performance. It will be missed at some point.
For this reason, we give the Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI 4.5/5 stars.
Technical data:
Model: Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI
Engine: Six-cylinder V, 2,967 cc
Output: 251 kW / 341 PS (3,800-3,950 rpm)
Torque: 700 Nm (1,750-3,250 rpm)
Drive: All-wheel drive, eight-speed automatic transmission
Fuel consumption combined (WLTP): 8.5-8.1 l/100km
CO2 emissions combined (WLTP): 223-212 g/km2
Test consumption: 8.7 l/100km
Acceleration (0 – 100km/h / 62 mph): 5.1 s*
Top speed: 250 km/h* (155 mph) limited
Dimensions (L/W/H): 4.69 m/1.89 m/1.63 m
Weight: 2,085 kg*
Base price: from 74,750 Euro in Germany
*Manufacturer's specifications
Visually, the Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI clearly identifies itself as number one.Hexagonal grille, high-gloss black accents and mighty 21-inch wheels, turned glossy and with red lettering. Then there are the four generously dimensioned tailpipes, even if they are only fake. Who would like to emphasize this appearance additionally coloured, can do this like with our test vehicle, with an individual paint finish for 2,400 euro.Interior: Uncompromising quality everywhere. Hardly anyone else can do that
Inside the diamond stitching and countless S logos unmistakably indicate the car's rank: The top model in the Q5 family. As is typical for Audi, the workmanship is beyond reproach. Fine materials, clean fits, even the feel is truly a pleasure. In addition the cockpit shines with a 12.3-inch cockpit instrument cluster behind the easy-to-grip sports steering wheel and a 10.1-inch center touchscreen (running good with the latest MIB 3 infotainment software).
And what about the space interior? At least in the front row seats are really spacious and comfortable. In I the second row, things are a bit tighter even though the developers have managed to maintain the space despite the roof line sloping down at the rear.Technology: Two turbochargers give the three-liter diesel its boost
The technical highlight of the Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI is also about whispering solidity. Its 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine relies on two turbochargers, only one of which is spooled by exhaust gases in the traditional way. The second turbine is an electrically driven compressor that is supposed to ensure a particularly fast pressure build-up. It draws power from a 48V sub-array that provides the power for the charger's electric motor.
It is less of a sprinter and more of a puller instead. Its power delivery is massive and very sovereign. It is primarily the wide range in which the three-liter SQ5 can call up its power that delights us so much. As we said, this engine pulls the orange SUV coupe forward in all situations.
The sprint time of a good five seconds to 100 km/h (62 mph) seems realistic and intermediate sprints in particular are its prime discipline. The Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI also takes curvy terrain under its wheels, but this form of driving is not its passion. The air suspension with adaptive dampers and the powerful wheels do their best. But the weight can't always be concealed.Ride comfort: The Intercontinental Express
On the other hand, the chassis shines with convincing, but entirely unsporty qualities. The adaptive air suspension refrains from any harshness far from the Sport mode and impresses with great comfort. Despite the gigantic wheel-tire combination (8.5" x 21" with 255/40s), the rolling behavior is of upper-class quality. With the optional double glazing, the acoustics also remain at whisper level.
Of course, the Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI, which is only available as a diesel in Europe, cannot compete with the gasoline-powered competitors Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupé and BMW X4 M40i in terms of sportiness. But the SQ5 should not be dismissed as a lifestyle SUV coupé at first glance. It primarily convinces with its inner values and mature qualities. The centerpiece is and remains the fine diesel engine, which once again delivers an impressive performance. It will be missed at some point.
For this reason, we give the Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI 4.5/5 stars.
The overview:
Pros:
Beefy 340-hp diesel with a mighty 700 Nm.
Fine ride comfort with optional air suspension
Low consumption
Noble finishing
Cons:
High base price and hefty price list for optional extras
Lack of space in the rear
The S in the name only stands for sport to a limited extent
Technical data:
Model: Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI
Engine: Six-cylinder V, 2,967 cc
Output: 251 kW / 341 PS (3,800-3,950 rpm)
Torque: 700 Nm (1,750-3,250 rpm)
Drive: All-wheel drive, eight-speed automatic transmission
Fuel consumption combined (WLTP): 8.5-8.1 l/100km
CO2 emissions combined (WLTP): 223-212 g/km2
Test consumption: 8.7 l/100km
Acceleration (0 – 100km/h / 62 mph): 5.1 s*
Top speed: 250 km/h* (155 mph) limited
Dimensions (L/W/H): 4.69 m/1.89 m/1.63 m
Weight: 2,085 kg*
Base price: from 74,750 Euro in Germany
*Manufacturer's specifications
AUDI models:AUDI S8 LuxuryAUDI Q4 e-tron Medium SUVAUDI Sportback e-tron Medium SUVAUDI A5 Sportback MediumAUDI TTS Roadster Competition Plus Coupe CabrioAUDI R8 V10 performance RWD CoupeAUDI R8 V10 performance RWD Spyder Coupe CabrioAUDI RS e-tron GT CompactAUDI SQ5 Sportback Medium SUVAUDI e-tron GT quattro CompactAll AUDI models