2024 Audi Q5 Heads to the Alps for Testing, Will Be the Last of Its Kind to Get ICE Power

Audi has started working on the third-generation Q5, which will replace the current one that is five years old. But don’t get too excited about it just yet, because if the latest information is correct, then it won’t debut until 2024. As a result, by the time it gets its U.S. visa, it should be a 2025 model.
In a side-by-side comparison with the current one, we can see that the all-new Audi Q5 has similar proportions and greenhouse. However, beyond this, everything is brand new, starting off with the front end that features slender LED headlights, what seems to be a slightly smaller grille (hear that, BMW?), vertical intakes in the bumper and a bigger lower grille.
New lines run across the sides, and the side mirrors are more aerodynamic. The roofline is a bit more arched towards the rear, but it is also taller in the middle, so in all likelihood, the backseat headroom should be about the same. Don’t mind those weird taillights, as they are not the final production units, and chances are that the rear bumper and diffuser are provisional too. The tailgate has a more modern design and still incorporates the license plate holder.
Audi’s brand-new Q5 will be the last of its kind to feature internal combustion engines (ICE). Like its low-riding sibling, the next-gen A4, it should be built around a revised version of the MLB Evo platform, which is also the foundation stone of other models that wear the four-ring logos. It might launch with a range of mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains in global markets, and it is possible that Europe might still get some diesel options. We wouldn’t expect a battery-electric derivative, as that role will be taken by the Q6 e-tron.
Semi-autonomous driving system, rear-wheel steering, and a whole bunch of other tech and safety gear will be included in the higher specs of the company’s next-gen premium compact crossover, which will still gun for the likes of the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC.
New lines run across the sides, and the side mirrors are more aerodynamic. The roofline is a bit more arched towards the rear, but it is also taller in the middle, so in all likelihood, the backseat headroom should be about the same. Don’t mind those weird taillights, as they are not the final production units, and chances are that the rear bumper and diffuser are provisional too. The tailgate has a more modern design and still incorporates the license plate holder.
Audi’s brand-new Q5 will be the last of its kind to feature internal combustion engines (ICE). Like its low-riding sibling, the next-gen A4, it should be built around a revised version of the MLB Evo platform, which is also the foundation stone of other models that wear the four-ring logos. It might launch with a range of mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains in global markets, and it is possible that Europe might still get some diesel options. We wouldn’t expect a battery-electric derivative, as that role will be taken by the Q6 e-tron.
Semi-autonomous driving system, rear-wheel steering, and a whole bunch of other tech and safety gear will be included in the higher specs of the company’s next-gen premium compact crossover, which will still gun for the likes of the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC.