Audi A6 e-tron Electric Sedan Enters Cold-Testing Phase Wearing Production Lights

Last month, Audi took a prototype of the A6 e-tron to the Nurburgring for some fast driving, likely accompanied by a few chassis adjustments, and now another pre-production car was spotted further up north, in Scandinavia, close to the Arctic Circle.
The heavy camouflage still kept most of its design a secret, including that closed-off grille that appears to have been inspired by the one of last year’s eponymous concept. It has a split-lighting arrangement flanking it, with the upper units being the LED DRLs, and the lower ones the actual clusters, and a big air intake in the middle of the bumper.
However, if it is one thing that we don’t have to guess anymore, that’s the shape and pattern of the taillights, as this prototype wore the final production units, and they were barely covered up. To no one’s surprise, they also look similar to those equipping the study. Normal door handles instead of flush-mounted ones are visible too, and the car had regular side mirrors, unlike the concept’s cameras. This tech gizmo might launch as an option on upper levels.
Beneath the skin of the Audi A6 e-tron lies the Premium Platform Electric (PPE), which is somewhat similar to the MEB of the Volkswagen Group, albeit it is more advanced. It was co-developed with Porsche, and will eventually become the foundation stone of other vehicles, including the Porsche Macan EV, and the Audi Q6 e-tron SUV. It features the 800-volt technology, supporting charging speeds of up to 350 kW, and is compatible with single- and dual-motor layouts.
In all likelihood, the most affordable versions of the A6 e-tron will launch with one motor, and the dual motors, with the inevitable all-wheel drive, will be reserved for the upper specs. Details surrounding the output, torque, and performance numbers are obviously unknown at this point, yet it is understood that the higher specs will have a little over 450 hp on tap, thus matching the power of the concept. Rear-wheel steering, torque vectoring, and air suspension should be other highlights of the range-topping grades.
A rival to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQE and BMW i5, the first-ever A6 e-tron will be a battery-electric alternative to the regular A6 executive model. Chances are that it will be introduced sometime next year, and if the latest rumors hold water, then it will perhaps be a 2024 model by the time it gets its U.S. visa. A full-blown RS derivative, with the typical chassis upgrades, improved brakes, sporty styling inside and out, and more power, which could stand at over 600 hp, is expected to join the regular models not long after launch. Thus, the RS 6 e-tron could either be a 2024 or a 2025 model by the time it arrives at dealers.
