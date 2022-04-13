2024 Audi A6 E-Tron Moves From Sweden to Germany, Gets Spied Twice

Audi continues its development process of the A6 e-tron, an all-electric model that is set to launch next year. The Ingolstadt brand has taken the prototype from Sweden to the Nürburgring in Germany, as you can observe in the photo gallery.
With the shift in location, the engineers have also changed their outfits to something suitable for the track, and they are now squeezing every drop of performance from the car.
For the first time, we are getting a look at the interior of the 2024 Audi A6 e-tron, which will have a large display mounted at the center of its dashboard. Sadly, the rest of the interior is concealed, so we cannot see what the rest of the interior will look like, but we have a feeling that the screen will not be the only one in the vehicle.
As you can see, the design of the five-door body is a fastback one, and it looks like its side windows will have frames, so it may not be marketed as a four-door coupé.
Instead, Audi might play the practical card, which may be an option if we look at the design of the rear window, which might move with the trunk cap, thus making the A6 e-tron more practical than a conventional sedan.
Just like previous prototypes, this one also has unusually-shaped headlights, which have a split design. It seems that this will be their final form if we were to judge by the fact that the prototypes have not changed this when moving from Sweden to Germany for their testing process.
Curiously, Audi's A6 e-tron Concept had a Sportback body style when it was revealed back in April 2021, but it did not have split headlights at the time. Maybe the design department wanted to try something new, although it would be an unusual shift in style for the Ingolstadt brand that has accustomed its customers to a uniform design across the board.
