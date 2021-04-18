Audi A6 e-tron Concept Leaked Ahead of Shanghai Debut, Previews New EV Platform

NASA Astronaut Kate Rubins and Crewmates Return From ISS After 185 Days in Space

A few low-res images of an Audi EV concept have leaked online ahead of its debut at next week's Auto Shanghai, and reports claim we're looking at a nearly production-ready version of the A6 e-tron. 7 photos



That being said, it does show the difficulty of drawing a beautiful nose for an all-electric car, particularly for a brand that's been doing ICE -powered vehicles for decades. So far, Audi's solution has been to keep the shape of the grille but not its function, seeing how EVs don't need the extra cooling of a combustion engine, but will gladly profit off a closed front end that reduces drag.



The Ingolstadt-based company is now in the same phase







Front end aside, the rest of the EV .



The rear end is where things become slightly weird once more. The Audi designers have decided to skip the seemingly mandatory continuous lightbar, replacing it with two very wide and narrow LED strips. It gives the EV a distinct '90s Japanese car vibe, with the now-classic Toyota Supra springing to mind. Between these two separate lights sits the Audi four-ring logo which seems to be illuminated as well.



Regardless of whether it will look anything like this or not, the Audi A6 e-tron is going to be built on Volkswagen Group's new PPE platform (Premium Platform Electric), designed specifically for larger EVs. The battery-powered models launched this far by Audi use three separate platforms: the e-tron GT shares the J1 chassis with the SUV , showed the rushed nature of its development by using a modified version of the MLB Evo platform (designed for ICE vehicles).



Expect the PPE to hide underneath a lot more



