2024 Audi RS Q6 E-Tron Spied for the First Time, Has a Few Tricks up Its Sleeve

Audi is testing several prototypes these days, and the latest in the line is believed to be the RS Q6. Our spy photographers have noticed a sportier-looking model alongside the upcoming Q5, but this one was all-electric, and it even had yellow stickers on its body to confirm this information. Now, this is what we know about it.
Audi will reveal the Q6 e-tron close to the end of 2022, with the first deliveries set to happen as soon as possible. The RS version will bring a sportier design, along with more power. Just like on other RS models from Audi, the vehicle will have beefier brakes, although most of the slowing down will happen using the vehicle's electric motors.
Changes to the chassis, suspension, and interior are expected. Since the steering is electrically-operated anyway, new settings will also be applied, while the dynamic behavior will be improved through lighter wheels, high-performance tires, and other changes in key areas.
The RS Q6 e-tron is expected to arrive at least a year after the Q6 e-tron hits the market. Sources within the German company, along with some people familiar with the matter, claim that Audi is also working on an S-badged version, which will sit between the RS Q6 e-tron and the regular Q6 e-tron. This would not be a surprise at all, as Audi already does this with multiple models in its range.
Audi has already done something similar with the e-tron S Sportback, which is the S-badged model in the range. Meanwhile, the e-tron GT only got a “normal” version and an RS one.
It will be interesting to see if all the information we gathered from multiple sources will turn out to be entirely correct. Take it with a grain of salt, as plans may change, and automakers rarely speak of canceled projects.
In the case of EVs, the range-topper would come with the biggest battery available in the range, probably something around 100 kWh, or even more. Fast charging with triple-digit capabilities will be the norm, rather than an option, especially on the RS-badged cars. Eventually, the charging infrastructure will catch up.
Audi is sharing the development of its Q6 e-tron with the folks over at Porsche, who have one of the most advanced electrical systems in the field at their disposal. We are referring to the 800V system featured on the Taycan, which should trickle down to the electric Macan, and Audi will get its hands on it as well.
Having an 800V electrical system allows an EV to get the most out of even the most powerful charging stations on the market. With an estimated 500 to 600 horsepower on tap for the upcoming German performance SUV, one would expect it to be able to charge as fast as possible if it gets to a plug that has the power to provide as much as it can take.
Changes to the chassis, suspension, and interior are expected. Since the steering is electrically-operated anyway, new settings will also be applied, while the dynamic behavior will be improved through lighter wheels, high-performance tires, and other changes in key areas.
The RS Q6 e-tron is expected to arrive at least a year after the Q6 e-tron hits the market. Sources within the German company, along with some people familiar with the matter, claim that Audi is also working on an S-badged version, which will sit between the RS Q6 e-tron and the regular Q6 e-tron. This would not be a surprise at all, as Audi already does this with multiple models in its range.
Audi has already done something similar with the e-tron S Sportback, which is the S-badged model in the range. Meanwhile, the e-tron GT only got a “normal” version and an RS one.
It will be interesting to see if all the information we gathered from multiple sources will turn out to be entirely correct. Take it with a grain of salt, as plans may change, and automakers rarely speak of canceled projects.
In the case of EVs, the range-topper would come with the biggest battery available in the range, probably something around 100 kWh, or even more. Fast charging with triple-digit capabilities will be the norm, rather than an option, especially on the RS-badged cars. Eventually, the charging infrastructure will catch up.
Audi is sharing the development of its Q6 e-tron with the folks over at Porsche, who have one of the most advanced electrical systems in the field at their disposal. We are referring to the 800V system featured on the Taycan, which should trickle down to the electric Macan, and Audi will get its hands on it as well.
Having an 800V electrical system allows an EV to get the most out of even the most powerful charging stations on the market. With an estimated 500 to 600 horsepower on tap for the upcoming German performance SUV, one would expect it to be able to charge as fast as possible if it gets to a plug that has the power to provide as much as it can take.